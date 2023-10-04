Maple Leafs’ Noah Gregor Earning Contract Over Nick Robertson

As the Toronto Maple Leafs’ preseason approaches its conclusion, one player has emerged as a standout performer during the training camp. Noah Gregor, on a Professional Tryout (PTO) contract, has displayed impressive speed and skills and proven that the Maple Leafs made a smart decision by offering him a chance to make the roster this season. Despite the Leafs already having an abundance of forwards, Gregor’s exceptional preseason performance has caught the attention of the coaching staff and he’s potentially on the verge of earning a contract.
Noah Gregor expressed surprise over San Jose’s decision to release him. However, as a quick and skilled fourth-liner, he now stands as a strong contender for a position with the Maple Leafs. He noted, “My expectation coming in is to make that opening-night roster.” He’s certainly earned consideration.
During a segment on the First Up show on TSN1050, discussions centered around Gregor and his potential future with the Maple Leafs. The upcoming Wednesday deadline is when the Leafs need to make a decision. The question is whether he’s earned the spot over Nick Robertson, who has more top-end skill, but hasn’t shown much in pre-season and is an easy move down to the AHL (he doesn’t require waivers).
Gregor appears like he can help more now. If he stays healthy and there’s no spot for Robertson down the road, that may mean the end of his run in Toronto. The team faces the challenge of balancing the present needs with the long-term potential of their prospects. But, in the event of an injury, or if someone else struggles, Robertson, can be called up as needed.
Gregor Brings the Maple Leafs Versatility and Flexibility
What’s also nice about Gregor is the versatility he brings. He can rotate in and out of the bottom six based on individual and team performances, or in a pinch, he’s got the speed to play in the top nine. He brings energy and determination and he fits a lot better on a line with David Kämpf and Ryan Reaves, than Robertson would.
And, in the worst case, if Gregor is signed and then demoted, he’ll need to go through waivers to join the Marlies. If he’s claimed, the Maple Leafs are in no worse a situation than they are now, where Gregor isn’t technically signed and can join anyone.
