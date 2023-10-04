In a recent appearance on Sportsnet’s Big Show with Rusic and Rose podcast, Flames’ analyst Eric Francis provided crucial updates regarding the Calgary Flames’ contract extension rumors. Notably, top center Elias Lindholm has shown renewed determination to finalize a deal following his return to the training camp.
A player who has slowly grown more and more open to the idea of an extension, Lindholm started the summer by hinting he might not stick around. By the middle of the summer, it became clear he was open to an extension and by summer’s end, he was growing frustrated that a deal wasn’t done because, in his own words, he’d told the Flames what he wanted and that he was looking to get an extension done, but one wasn’t done yet.
Now, Francis says that being in camp has really opened Lindholm’s eyes to how much he wants to remain a Calgary Flame.
Francis says that it helped when negotiations with Mikael Backlund went in a positive direction and he got his extension done. Upon signing, Backlund earned the prestigious role of team captain. Francis expressed optimism that Lindholm might ink his extension as early as the beginning of the regular season, fueled by this fresh enthusiasm.
What About Noah Hanifin?
However, the same level of optimism doesn’t extend to Noah Hanifin’s impending contract extension. According to Francis, Hanifin, closely bonded with former teammate Matthew Tkachuk from both the USNTDP and Flames, is enticed by the prospect of relocating to Florida, where Tkachuk now plays.
This attraction to an American lifestyle poses a significant obstacle in the Calgary contract talks, indicating a potential shift away from the Flames for Hanifin. Francis outlined this dilemma, emphasizing the challenges faced in securing a new deal for Hanifin within the confines of Calgary.
