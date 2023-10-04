Jonas Johansson continues to impress as he showcases his goaltending prowess during the preseason for the Tampa Bay Lightning. In his latest outing, Johansson demonstrated his skill by stopping all 25 shots he faced, marking his second consecutive shutout in the preseason. His stellar performance follows his previous shutout, where he made 28 saves for the Lightning against opponents.
Johansson’s ability to consistently deliver shutout performances has not gone unnoticed, sparking discussions about his potential as the team’s temporary starter in the absence of Andrei Vasilevskiy. With Vasilevskiy sidelined, questions arose about Tampa Bay’s goaltending depth. Johansson, along with fellow netminder Matt Tomkins, was seen as an untested duo lacking NHL starter experience. However, Johansson’s recent shutout streak has potentially instilled a new sense of confidence among fans and the coaching staff.
The Lightning’s coaching staff, led by Head Coach Jon Cooper, has outlined their plan for the upcoming games, with Johansson set to receive another opportunity to prove his capabilities. Cooper’s decision to rotate between Johansson and Tomkins indicates the team’s willingness to evaluate their goaltending options thoroughly.
Were The Lightning Right Not to Panic?
Johansson’s strong performances not only showcase his talent but also highlight the depth and resilience of the Lightning’s goaltending roster. The combination of Johansson and fellow goalie Hugo Alnefelt has provided stability for the team during the preseason, leading to speculation that this tandem might continue into the early stages of the regular season.
While it remains to be seen how Johansson’s preseason success will translate into the regular season, his stellar play has undoubtedly boosted his confidence and earned him recognition within the Lightning organization. As the team navigates Vasilevskiy’s absence, Johansson’s performances could play a crucial role in maintaining the team’s competitiveness, making him a player to watch as the season unfolds.
Next: Flyers Eating Cal Petersen Salary in Minors, Waive Netminder
More News
-
NHL News/ 32 mins ago
Lightning Goalie Jonas Johansson Posts 2nd-Straight Shutout
Jonas Johansson's back-to-back shutouts bolster Tampa's confidence; potential starter while Andrei Vasilevskiy is out...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Flyers Eating Cal Petersen Salary in Minors, Waive Netminder
It appears the Philadelphia Flyers are going to eat Cal Petersen's $5 million salary...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 7 hours ago
Connor Bedard Off-Ice Media Skill Rivaling On-Ice Brilliance
Connor Bedard isn't giving typical media interviews. His responses to odd questions are making...
-
Boston Bruins/ 10 hours ago
Could Bruins Trade Grzelcyk, Are the Blackhawks Interested?
Could the Boston Bruins trade Matt Grzelcyk and are the Chicago Blackhawks interested? One...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Three Key Takeaways from Maple Leafs 5-4 OT Loss to Canadiens
On Monday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 5-4 in overtime to the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
To Maple Leafs Tavares, Max Domi Is Shaped Like a “Fire Hydrant”
The Toronto Maple Leafs Max Domi is on the small side, but is really...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Three Key Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-1 Victory Over the Canadiens
On Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens by a score...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Reports Growing Frustration Between Senators and Pinto
Tense negotiations continue as Shane Pinto expresses disappointment with Ottawa Senators' $1M one-year contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Make Series of Cuts Following Campbell’s Big Win
The Edmonton Oilers made a number of roster cuts following a big outing by...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ Preseason Win Over Canadiens
On Friday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. What were...