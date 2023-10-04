Jonas Johansson continues to impress as he showcases his goaltending prowess during the preseason for the Tampa Bay Lightning. In his latest outing, Johansson demonstrated his skill by stopping all 25 shots he faced, marking his second consecutive shutout in the preseason. His stellar performance follows his previous shutout, where he made 28 saves for the Lightning against opponents.

Jonas Johansson stopped all 25 shots he faced for the @TBLightning.



Johansson's only career shutout came when he made 28 saves on April 9, 2021 with the Avalanche. #NHLStats https://t.co/03C9gvGs8j — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 4, 2023

Johansson’s ability to consistently deliver shutout performances has not gone unnoticed, sparking discussions about his potential as the team’s temporary starter in the absence of Andrei Vasilevskiy. With Vasilevskiy sidelined, questions arose about Tampa Bay’s goaltending depth. Johansson, along with fellow netminder Matt Tomkins, was seen as an untested duo lacking NHL starter experience. However, Johansson’s recent shutout streak has potentially instilled a new sense of confidence among fans and the coaching staff.

The Lightning’s coaching staff, led by Head Coach Jon Cooper, has outlined their plan for the upcoming games, with Johansson set to receive another opportunity to prove his capabilities. Cooper’s decision to rotate between Johansson and Tomkins indicates the team’s willingness to evaluate their goaltending options thoroughly.

Jonas Johansson Lightning

Were The Lightning Right Not to Panic?

Johansson’s strong performances not only showcase his talent but also highlight the depth and resilience of the Lightning’s goaltending roster. The combination of Johansson and fellow goalie Hugo Alnefelt has provided stability for the team during the preseason, leading to speculation that this tandem might continue into the early stages of the regular season.

While it remains to be seen how Johansson’s preseason success will translate into the regular season, his stellar play has undoubtedly boosted his confidence and earned him recognition within the Lightning organization. As the team navigates Vasilevskiy’s absence, Johansson’s performances could play a crucial role in maintaining the team’s competitiveness, making him a player to watch as the season unfolds.

Next: Flyers Eating Cal Petersen Salary in Minors, Waive Netminder