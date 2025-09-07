Edmonton Oilers
Former Fan Favorite Wants Another Shot With Oilers
Klim Kostin shares his love for Edmonton and his dream of a Kostin Oilers return. Is he someone the Oilers are looking at?
Former Edmonton Oilers forward Klim Kostin isn’t hiding his feelings about where he wants to play next. Speaking with Sport-Express in Russia, Kostin said he would love nothing more than to rejoin Edmonton, where he felt most at home during his NHL career.
“In Edmonton, I wanted to die on the ice for the fans,” Kostin said. “This is the place where I felt most comfortable and was myself. Of course, this is my dream.”
Kostin only spent one season with the Oilers in 2022–23, but he left a lasting impression. In 57 games, the 6’4 forward posted 11 goals, 21 points, and 157 hits while averaging just over 10 minutes of ice time per game. His physical play and willingness to drop the gloves made him a quick fan favorite.
He signed with the Detroit Red Wings on July of 2023, and things didn’t work out terribly well for him there. He had three goals and four points in 33 games. He was later moved to the San Jose Sharks where he played more often, but still didn’t find a lot of consistency on the ice. He scored a total of six goals for the Sharks over parts of two seasons. For much of his time with other clubs, he would occassionally show up at Oilers playoff games.
It was clear Edmonton had a unique place in his heart.
He added that Oilers fans were special to him, saying they always noticed hard work, even in games where he didn’t score. Early fan reaction to his comments has been overwhelmingly positive, with many hoping the team at least offers him a professional tryout.
Whether Edmonton is interested remains to be seen. They have some depth on the roster all fighting for spots and someone like Kostin would be competing with Max Jones for a spot on the roster.
Next: Finding the Sweet Spot: Ideal Contract Length for Ekholm and Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 minutes ago
Former Fan Favorite Wants Another Shot With Oilers
Klim Kostin shares his love for Edmonton and his dream of a Kostin Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Finding the Sweet Spot: Ideal Contract Length for Ekholm and Oilers
What does the future hold for Mattias Ekholm? Read about the discussions surrounding the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 hours ago
Carey Price Does Final Favor for Canadiens Before Trade to Sharks
Carey Price Canadiens trade marks a significant change. Discover how his generosity shaped his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Report: NHLPA Pressuring McDavid During Contract Talks with Oilers
Understand how the NHLPA is influencing Connor McDavid's contract terms and what it means...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 6 hours ago
Evgeny Kuznetsov Narrows NHL Return to Two Teams
Former NHL star Evgeny Kuznetsov narrows his NHL return options to two teams amidst...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid’s “No Term” Remark Means Oilers Face Uncomfortable Reality
Discover the implications of Connor McDavid mentioning no term options for his contract. What...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames, Connor Zary Finalize 3-Year Bridge Contract Extension
Connor Zary has signed an extension with the Calgary Flames, the two sides betting...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Ekholm Offers Health and Oilers Contract Update Amid McDavid Drama
Mattias Ekholm discusses his future with the Oilers and the importance of being patient...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Wild Ready to Make Kaprizov a Historic Contract Offer
Explore the latest on the Kaprizov extension Wild negotiations as the team aims for...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Makes Wild Comparable for Leafs and Marner: ‘Take the L and Move On’
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggests that Leafs fans just move on from Mitch Marner...