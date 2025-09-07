Finding the Sweet Spot: Ideal Contract Length for Ekholm and Oilers

All eyes these days are on Connor McDavid. In Edmonton, his contract extension is the big story. However, in the background waits defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who entering the final year of his contract and looking to re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers.

Understanding that McDavid’s deal needs to get done first, Ekholm is fine to wait. Still, both sides face a critical question: what is the ideal term for a potential extension?

The veteran defenseman, who turns 36 next May, has proven himself top be a big part of the team’s success since coming over in a trade from the Nashville Predators. He’s been indispensable since arriving, particually in the playoffs. The Oilers badly missed his steady play when he went down to injury last season late and despite returning, it was clear he wasn’t 100 percent. That was a big loss for the Oilers against the Florida Panthers in the Final.

What is the ideal extension for Mattias Ekholm of the Edmonton Oilers?

Keeping Ekholm around is something the Oilers would like to do. Not only is he still useful on the ice, but his mentorship of young blueliners like Evan Bouchard is an integral part of what he brings the organization.

All that said, the days are coming where he’ll start taking on a bit of a lesser on ice role. He won’t be a cornerstone of the roster like he once was. That might complicate negotiations.

What Is Ekholm’s Value to the Oilers Moving Forward?

Ekholm’s performance dipped late last season, but as mentioned, much of that was due to a torn adductor. Expected to be healthy to start the 2025-26 season, future health concerns and injuries may start playing more of a role in his career. The natural decline that comes with a player in his mid-30s should be something both the Oilers and the player account for.

“I’m getting older, but I know what I bring,” he said when captain’s skates started this week. “This season will be an important one for me and for the team.”

Should the Oilers offer what he could get on the open market? That might be more than Edmonton is willing to pay given the commitments to Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse, Bouchard, and eventually Connor McDavid. At the same time, it’s imperative the Oilers remain competitive, as demonstrated by McDavid’s delay to sign a long-term deal. How would the captain feel if Ekholm was allowed to walk?

Would Two Years Work For Everyone?

The most practical solution may be a two-year extension at a manageable AAV, giving Ekholm a chance to make some money before considering retirement. It keeps a solid top-four defenseman in Edmonton a before the big decline comes.

If he plays well and goes year by year to end his NHL run, Ekholm has the luxury of renegotiating as the salary cap increases. That’s good news for him, even if there’s a small risk that an injury or sharper decline than expected becomes a problem.

