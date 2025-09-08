Biggest Eastern Conference Surprises to Watch in 2025–26

Sara Civian of Bleacher Report took a look at reasons teams won’t win the Stanley Cup this season. By listing potential pros and cons, Civian also detailed a surprise for each NHL team. This first column will focus on the Eastern Conference.

The East is stacked with contenders, but several clubs could shake up the narrative this season. Here are the biggest surprise candidates:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are expected to take a step back as they restock their prospect pool. There is definite uncertainty surrounding this team, with a lot of pressure placed upon the shoulders of superstar David Pastrnak.

That said, a bounce-back year from Jeremy Swayman and a healthy Charlie McAvoy could make them far tougher than expected. Swayman had a down season after signing a monster contract. McAvoy dealt with injury issues. Both can be difference-makers.

Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson is fed up with missing the playoffs. If he channels that frustration into a Hart Trophy-caliber season, the Sabres could finally end their 14-year drought. He added 44 goals this past season. Scoring is not a concern. If he focuses on his two-way game as much as his dynamic offense, the Sabres could shock a few fans.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes wound up all over the trade news last season, adding and then losing Mikko Rantanen, as well as making a pitch for Mitch Marner. Neither are Canes. But the team did add Nikolaj Ehlers and K’Andre Miller in bold offseason moves. If they click, Carolina could finally break through to a Stanley Cup Final.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski is the heartbeat of the Columbus Blue Jackets. If he can lead them after an emotional 2024-25 campaign, the Jackets have a chance to do something. He’s out to prove he should be the go-to guy for Team USA this year.

Detroit Red Wings

With Todd McLellan’s structure and John Gibson shoring up the crease, Detroit has the makings of a legitimate playoff team if GM Steve Yzerman’s cautious approach and “Yzerplan” eventually pays off.

Florida Panthers

Will running it back with virtually the same roster as last season be good enough for a three-peat? Matthew Tkachuk is the only real unknown here, based on his injury and news that he will miss significant time. How good can they be with him out of the lineup?

Montreal Canadiens

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Lane Hutson are growing into a dynamic young core. If their supporting cast steps up, Montreal could move from “pesky” to “dangerous.”Civian writes, “The never-say-die attitude the Canadiens showed last season will become an identity for this young core as the team skates back into relevance.”

New Jersey Devils

Civian says health is always a big concern for the New Jersey Devils, who have dealt with big losses to key players over the past couple of seasons. If they can keep the full roster on the ice for most of the year, they’ll be contenders.

New York Islanders

With a new front office, top pick Matthew Schaefer, and Ilya Sorokin in net, the Isles could finally escape mediocrity if Mathew Barzal stays healthy.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers enter the season full of surprises and changes. The biggest of which is their head coach, Mike Sullivan. Expectations are higher, and there’s a shorter leash for players on the trade bubble.

The Rangers made a concerted effort to change up their blue line, adding Vladislav Gavrikov and moving Jacob Trouba.

Ottawa Senators

How hungry are Brady Tkachuk and Dylan Cozens after making the playoffs last season? Both got their first taste of playoff action and could be more motivated than ever.

Philadelphia Flyers

With Rick Tocchet behind the bench, his relationship with Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras will go most of the talking this season. If they hit it off and he can reach both players, the Flyers have some incredibly gifted, young, skilled stars. If he struggles to communicate with them or they fail to meet his standard and play his style of hockey, it could be a long season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

This is likely not a playoff team, but don’t tell Sidney Crosby that. He’s going to do his best to take an aging core and will them into post-season contention. Whether he does it or not remains to be seen. Just don’t bet against him.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning proved themselves to be a tough challenge for the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. They did this despite an aging group led by Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov playing through injuries. What does a healthy Tampa team look like? Civian teases that fans should expect Jake Guentzel to have a big season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

This season will be all about how depth and mid-tier replacements mesh with the stars on the roster. If someone like Matias Maccelli can find chemistry with Auston Matthews, the Leafs will be in good shape. Does this team feel an enormous weight off of them with Mitch Marner now gone?

Washington Capitals

This season could be Alex Ovechkin’s last ride in the NHL. If he’s motivated to go out with a bang, watch out.

