Pierre-Luc Dubois Wants Trade from Jets, Won’t Re-Sign in Off-Season

Fans likely won’t be shocked to hear that Pierre-Luc Dubois, the talented forward of the Winnipeg Jets, has officially requested a trade and has made it clear that he will not re-sign with the team during this off-season. Reports indicate that Dubois’ agent, Pat Brisson, has informed the Jets that his client is not inclined to sign any contract extension, including a one-year bridge deal, and would prefer to explore a trade to another team.

As per a report by Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic, and then one he reiterated during the TSN Insider Trading segment on Wednesday, while the Jets hold the collective-bargaining-agreement rights to control Dubois for another year before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, the possibility of a trade seems to be on the table. General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is considering his options and may explore trading Dubois either during this off-season or at the trade deadline of the upcoming season.

However, the Jets are not willing to part with Dubois at a discount. Interested teams would need to present compelling offers to persuade Winnipeg to complete a trade. The question remains: how far is Dubois willing to go to secure a trade? Will he go as far as sitting out a portion of the season to increase the pressure on the Jets?

The Canadiens Are Interested, But Only Up To a Point

Already, as reported by LeBrun, Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes has reached out to the Jets to express interest in Dubois. However, the Canadiens, like other potential suitors, are cautious about giving up significant assets in a trade, considering that Dubois could become an unrestricted free agent within a year, allowing any team to sign him without surrendering any assets. That they know he’s inclined to sign with them only makes it less likely they pay a king’s ransom to acquire him.

The situation surrounding Pierre-Luc Dubois has been front and center in Winnipeg for over a year now, and with speculation that the Jets could look vastly different next season than they did this last, Dubois being the first to indicate he wants out shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

Will the other dominos fall if and when Dubois is dealt? Will the Jets try to hold leverage as long as they can?

