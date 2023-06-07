Blackhawks Re-Sign Andreas Athanasiou to 2-Year, $4.25M Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks have secured pending unrestricted free agent forward Andreas Athanasiou for another two years with a $4.25 million cap hit. While some may view this contract as high for a player who recorded 20 goals and 40 points in 81 games, it serves the purpose of helping the Blackhawks reach the salary cap floor. Furthermore, Athanasiou proved his worth after this past season’s trade deadline by producing at a point-per-game pace. As a middle-six winger, his speed creates scoring opportunities, draws penalties, and contributes primarily through his swift play. He finished the season on a high note, tallying 12 points in the final 10 games.
The Blackhawks, in need of skilled players who can maintain their tempo, eagerly retained Athanasiou. If he can replicate his performance next season, fans are unlikely to take issue with the contract’s value. However, should he struggle, the fact that the team may have slightly overpaid for his services will undoubtedly become a talking point. In such a scenario, Athanasiou could become a challenging trade candidate.
Initially signed by the Blackhawks to a one-year, $3 million deal last offseason, Athanasiou was expected to be a potential trade asset at the 2023 Trade Deadline. However, the organization chose to retain the forward instead. Throughout his 81 games with the Blackhawks this season, Athanasiou demonstrated his value and that he could be a solid player to keep as the team goes through a transitional rebuild, positioning their roster around Connor Bedard.
With Athanasiou committed to Chicago for the next two seasons, both the player and the team will be eager to build upon their recent successes. Blackhawks fans can look forward to witnessing the speed and skill Athanasiou brings to the ice, while the organization hopes for continued contributions from their newly re-signed forward.
