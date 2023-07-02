Florida Panthers Sign Forward Evan Rodrigues to Four-Year Deal

UFA forward Evan Rodrigues has reached an agreement on a four-year contract with the Florida Panthers. General Manager Bill Zito announced the signing, revealing that Rodrigues will be on a one-way contract with an annual salary of $3 million over the four-year term.

The contract structure is considered favorable for the Panthers, with the cap hit being reasonable and the term only slightly longer than ideal. The breakdown of the deal includes signing bonuses to maximize financial benefits for the player:

2023-2024: $775,000 salary + $2.225 million signing bonus

2024-2025: $775,000 salary + $2.225 million signing bonus

2025-2026: $775,000 salary + $2.225 million signing bonus

2026-2027: $775,000 salary + $2.225 million signing bonus

Bill Zito expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, highlighting Rodrigues’ skill set and versatility. He emphasized that Rodrigues is a strong fit for the team’s culture and praised his ability to contribute in all three zones of the ice. The Panthers are looking forward to welcoming Rodrigues to their lineup.

In the previous season, the 29-year-old forward played 69 regular season games with the Colorado Avalanche, tallying 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) and a plus-7 rating. He also appeared in seven postseason games, recording five points (1 goal, 4 assists). Rodrigues had a breakout season in 2021-2022, betting on himself and proving his worth as a middle-six forward. He demonstrated his versatility and ability to drive possession in all situations while averaging nearly 18 minutes of ice time per game.

Following a five-year stint with the Buffalo Sabres, he was dealt to the Penguins just before the pandemic-hit 2020 trade deadline. During his three seasons in Pittsburgh, he notched 27 goals and 31 assists in 124 games. After a full 82-game season in 2021-22, he opted for free agency and joined the Colorado Avalanche.

With Rodrigues’ signing, the Florida Panthers have added a valuable asset to their roster. His offensive contributions, combined with his strong two-way play, will provide depth and versatility to the team’s forward group. The Panthers are optimistic that Rodrigues will continue to thrive and contribute significantly to their success in the upcoming seasons.

