Flames Hunting Down a Unicorn, and a Rental Won’t Do

Calgary Flames reporter Eric Francis recently joined the FAN Hockey Show to discuss the Flames’ current strategy under GM Craig Conroy. The conversation centered on the Flames’ promising start to the season, their abundance of cap space, and their efforts to fill a critical void left by Elias Lindholm’s departure. Francis provided insight into the Flames’ plans, highlighting their pursuit of a rare and valuable asset: a young, controllable top-six center.

From the outset of the season, the Flames’ ownership has made one thing clear—making the playoffs is the priority. Despite speculation that Calgary might focus on rebuilding or retooling, Francis explained that the organization aims for immediate success.

“Ownership’s mandate is to make the playoffs,” Francis said, adding that while injuries or other factors might shift the approach slightly, the Flames are committed to staying competitive this season. But the question is, what does the organization believe it needs to make the postseason? The answer is a top-six center – and a young one at that.

A Top-Six Center Has Been a Priority Since Elias Lindholm Left

Since Elias Lindholm departed, the Flames have been searching for a top-six center. However, as Francis pointed out, acquiring a player of this caliber is easier said than done. “They don’t grow on trees,” Francis remarked. “You know how hard it is to pry those [players] out of other organizations?”

What makes this search particularly challenging is the Flames’ preference for a player in the 23-to-25 age range—someone who can grow with the team and contribute long-term. Francis likened such a player to a “unicorn” in today’s NHL, a rare and highly coveted asset.

Kuzmenko came to the Flames, and Lindholm went to the Canucks.

Not Just Rentals: A Future-Focused Strategy

While the Flames are looking to bolster their roster, the team is unwilling to compromise its future by acquiring short-term rentals—even for a solid center. Francis emphasized that any trade would likely involve a player with at least a few years of contract control remaining.

“If they stay near the top of their division, they will add at the deadline,” he explained. “But it won’t be a pure rental. They’re never going to do that right now. Conroy wants someone who can be part of the future.”

This strategy for a top-six center reflects the Flames’ desire to balance immediate playoff aspirations with long-term team-building. As much as this is the Flames’ priority, achieving that goal may be difficult. As Francis said, it will be challenging. Fortunately, the team has an advantage. They have the salary cap space to make something happen.

With ample cap space, the Flames have the financial flexibility to explore various trade options. Francis believes this gives Calgary an edge, particularly as other teams face tighter constraints under the salary cap. He noted that the “Flames are in a position where they can be opportunistic.” Francis suggested that the team could capitalize on opportunities to acquire young talent if the right deal arises.

The Bottom Line: Can the Flames Find Their Unicorn?

The Flames’ search for a top-six center underscores their commitment to balancing short-term goals with long-term vision. Eric Francis’ insights demonstrate a team determined to remain competitive while seeking sustainable success.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Flames’ pursuit of their “unicorn” will be a storyline to watch. Calgary isn’t content to stand still. They’ll seek a young, controllable center or make a more modest addition. With the right moves, the Flames could solidify themselves as a playoff contender—and perhaps set the stage for a brighter future.

The team has been a surprise so far this season. Can they be an even bigger surprise by making it to the postseason?

