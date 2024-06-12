Flames Hire Brad Larsen As An Assistant Coach

The Calgary Flames have hired Brad Larsen as an assistant coach, the team announced Tuesday evening. He will replace Marc Savard, who mutually parted ways with the organization in May.

Larsen, 46, has been coaching in the NHL for nine seasons, spending his whole time with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization. He was an assistant coach with the team for seven seasons before being named the head coach in 2021. Larsen went on to coach for two seasons, having a 62-86-16 record and missing the playoffs for both seasons. Before being a coach in the NHL, Larsen coached for the former Springfield Falcons of the AHL.

Larsen also was a player in the NHL, where he notched 48 points in 284 career games. He appeared in games for the Colorado Avalanche and the Atlanta Thrashers from 1997 to 2008.

Flames GM Craig Conroy made the following statement regarding Larsen’s hiring:

“Brad is a great addition to our coaching staff, adding valuable experience as an NHL head coach as well as a long-time player. He is a good communicator with a tremendous work ethic and provides a wealth of knowledge having worked in every situation as a coach over the course of his career. We look forward to Brad’s contributions to our team’s success.”

It’s not clear which area Larsen will focus on with the team, but many suggest that he’ll be in charge of the team’s powerplay.

Larsen also released a statement on his new opportunity in Calgary:

“I’m super excited to be joining the Flames organization and appreciative of the opportunity to work alongside Ryan Huska and his staff. I’ve had so much respect for this organization for a long time, it’s history and solid reputation around the league. As well, I have a great affinity for the city and it’s beautiful setting near the Rocky Mountains. I can’t wait to get started”.

The Flames’ coaching staff is now set, headlined by head coach Ryan Huska alongside assistants Cail Maclean, Dan Lambert, and now Brad Larsen

