Flames Hire Brad Larsen As An Assistant Coach

The Calgary Flames have hired Brad Larsen as an assistant coach, the team announced Tuesday evening. He will replace Marc Savard, who mutually parted ways with the organization in May.
Larsen, 46, has been coaching in the NHL for nine seasons, spending his whole time with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization. He was an assistant coach with the team for seven seasons before being named the head coach in 2021. Larsen went on to coach for two seasons, having a 62-86-16 record and missing the playoffs for both seasons. Before being a coach in the NHL, Larsen coached for the former Springfield Falcons of the AHL.
Larsen also was a player in the NHL, where he notched 48 points in 284 career games. He appeared in games for the Colorado Avalanche and the Atlanta Thrashers from 1997 to 2008.
Flames GM Craig Conroy made the following statement regarding Larsen’s hiring:
“Brad is a great addition to our coaching staff, adding valuable experience as an NHL head coach as well as a long-time player. He is a good communicator with a tremendous work ethic and provides a wealth of knowledge having worked in every situation as a coach over the course of his career. We look forward to Brad’s contributions to our team’s success.”
It’s not clear which area Larsen will focus on with the team, but many suggest that he’ll be in charge of the team’s powerplay.
Brad Larsen Super Excited to Be Joining Flames
Larsen also released a statement on his new opportunity in Calgary:
“I’m super excited to be joining the Flames organization and appreciative of the opportunity to work alongside Ryan Huska and his staff. I’ve had so much respect for this organization for a long time, it’s history and solid reputation around the league. As well, I have a great affinity for the city and it’s beautiful setting near the Rocky Mountains. I can’t wait to get started”.
The Flames’ coaching staff is now set, headlined by head coach Ryan Huska alongside assistants Cail Maclean, Dan Lambert, and now Brad Larsen
Next: What is the Maple Leafs’ Biggest 2024-2025 Question?
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Flames Should Consider Taking Bad Contracts For Assets
The Flames will have cap space this summer. Why not weaponize it, take on...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 hours ago
Flames Hire Brad Larsen As An Assistant Coach
Brad Larsen will be joining the Flames' coaching staff. He has nine years of...
-
Oilers Beaten Up and Beaten in 4-1 Loss to Panthers in Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers turned Game 2 into a bit of a...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Eric Tulsky Expected To Be Named As Hurricanes GM
Eric Tulsky has been with the Hurricanes organization since 2014. He was given the...
-
NHL and Rogers Bringing in Music Icons For Games 3 & 4 in Edmonton
The NHL and Rogers Place are bringing Our Lady Peace and Shania Twain for...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Hockey Fans Stunned As Capitals Buy CapFriendly Website
The platform CapFriendly will no longer be accessible to the general public after the...
-
Oilers’ McDavid, Hyman, Bouchard: Chasing NHL Playoff History
Edmonton Oilers players McDavid, Hyman, and Bouchard try to inch closer and closer to...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
NHL Free Agency Interest: Maple Leafs and Goalie Laurent Brossoit
According to The Athletic's James Mirtle, ahead of NHL free agency, the Toronto Maple...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Connects Sens And Leafs To Flames’ Jacob Markstrom
Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom is generating a lot of interest from teams around...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Why NHL Teams Should Not Overlook Cole Eiserman at the Draft
His draft stock may have fallen, but there a reasons NHL teams shouldn't over...