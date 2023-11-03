Flames Fans Await Huberdeau’s Return to Peak Performance

The season before Jonathan Huberdeau came to the Calgary Flames (2021-22), he scored 30 goals and added 85 assists (for 115 points) in 80 games. The Flames thought they were getting a star player. However, last season (2022-23 he had a dip in his performance. In 79 games, he scored only 15 goals and added 40 assists (for 55 points). That’s less than half of what he had put up the season previously.

This season, Huberdeau began the campaign on a high note with a strong performance. In the first four games, he scored two goals, both of which came in five-on-five situations. He also added two assists in those games. His performance suggested that he might be on track for an improved and more successful season, raising fans’ hopes that he could return to a point-per-game level.

However, following his initial strong start, Huberdeau experienced a slowdown in his point production. He encountered a four-game point drought, which marked a stark contrast to his early-season performance. Despite the power-play assist in the Heritage Classic loss to the Oilers, his point production had significantly decreased.

Over nine games, Huberdeau had two goals, three assists, 15 shots on goal, and a minus-10 rating. The inconsistency in his performance was evident.

Huberdeau Discussed His Difficulty on the Season

In a candid interview seen in the video below, Huberdeau reflected on what has been a challenging start to the 2023-24 season for the Flames. Speaking for both himself and his team, he emphasized the need for the team to come together and push forward when faced with adversity. Huberdeau acknowledged that, when things aren’t going well, there’s a tendency to dwell on the negatives rather than focusing on playing as a cohesive unit.

The forward has the reputation of being a player who carries himself with confidence and even swagger; however, he admitted that success has been elusive during this season. In answering questions, he expressed a desire to find his form once again and contribute positively to the team. Huberdeau said that he believes simplicity is key and he intends to play more effectively with his teammates. By doing so, he wants to set an example for others to follow.

Despite the team’s struggles, Huberdeau shares that he retains confidence. He acknowledges that flashes of his elite play have been visible and emphasizes the importance of consistency. Reflecting on a strong third period against the Dallas Stars, he sees this period as a positive sign, even if the desired results haven’t materialized. Huberdeau and the Flames hope to build on these positives and strive for wins in their upcoming games.

What Happens When a Star Player Loses His Mojo?

Certainly, Huberdeau is not the only elite NHL athlete who’s experienced downturns in their play. How do players get out of the doldrums?

There are several ways that athletes can respond to their problems and return to their previous success. I’ll share three general ways this might happen.

Way One: Mental Preparation and Resilience Training

Athletes who face dry spells often find success by building their mental toughness and resilience. They work to build mental strength to endure challenging periods.

Positive self-talk (not focusing on the negative) plays a crucial role in boosting an athlete’s confidence and self-belief. Encouraging thoughts can help athletes stay motivated during tough times. Visualization and imagery techniques can help athletes mentally rehearse success, which improves their confidence and readiness for performance.

Mindfulness and stress management techniques can help reduce anxiety and maintain composure during challenging situations. These practices enhance mental resilience.

Way Two: Performance Analysis and Goal Setting

Athletes experiencing dry spells often find success by engaging in performance analysis. Identifying specific areas to improve and focusing on weaknesses can lead to enhanced performance. Goal setting provides athletes with clear objectives to work toward. Establishing realistic and attainable goals helps maintain motivation and commitment.

Instituting routines and rituals can help athletes establish consistent behaviors that contribute to better performance. These rituals provide structure and enhance focus. Finally, participating in mental training programs is a strategic way to overcome dry spells. Such programs provide athletes with tools and techniques to effectively navigate challenges.

Way Three: Building Support Systems and Seeking Professional Guidance

Building a positive support system really can help athletes face dry spells. Connecting with coaches, teammates, and loved ones can offer emotional support and encouragement. Athletes can openly communicate within these support systems. Sharing struggles and seeking feedback is often beneficial.

Finally, seeking professional guidance from sports psychologists or mental performance coaches is a proactive step. These experts can provide athletes with tailored strategies to overcome performance slumps.

Helping Elite Athletes Return to Their Previous Forms

Even elite athletes such as Huberdeau can experience downturns in their play. How can they dig their way out? Sometimes it can be difficult. However, most elite athletes can and do return to form.

Flames fans hope that Huberdeau returns to form very soon.

