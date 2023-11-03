Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-2 Loss to the Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, hoping for a rebound performance after a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Kings earlier in the week. While the team played better, they eventually lost to the Bruins in a 3-2 shootout.

Here are my three key takeaways from the game.

Takeaway One: The Maple Leafs Had a Better Game than Against the Kings

Despite the loss, the Maple Leafs displayed a stronger approach in this game compared to their previous matchup with the Kings. They held their own for much of the first period; and, after a shaky start in the second, managed to tie the game at 2-2.

William Nylander extended his point streak to ten games from the start of the season, setting a new franchise record. He assisted on Mitch Marner’s goal. Nylander leads the team in scoring with 14 points in 10 games, indicating a potentially high-scoring season ahead.

Auston Matthews scored his eighth goal of the season, bouncing back after a slow start following six goals in his first two games. He is now just one goal away from the NHL scoring lead. Marner also showed signs of improvement, maintaining a five-game point streak.

Noah Gregor and William Lagesson had commendable performances despite some initial setbacks, with Gregor using his speed effectively to generate scoring opportunities, and Lagesson recording his first assist as a Maple Leaf. Finally, Ilya Samsonov had a strong performance in goal, stopping 38 of the 40 shots he faced.

Takeaway Two: The Maple Leafs Should Have a Long Memory with Marchand

It’s hard to like Brad Marchand. If he isn’t a dirty player, he’s very close to the edge. Marchand’s actions should draw significant attention from the NHL, or at least some pushback – later even in a coming game – from the Maple Leafs. Just 21 seconds after Boston scored a goal, Marchand made a controversial edgy move known as the “can opener” on Timothy Liljegren.

This aggressive play involved Marchand getting his stick between Liljegren’s legs, causing him to fall hard to the ice. Liljegren’s head hit the ice, and his left leg was jammed against the boards during the fall. The severity of Liljegren’s injuries was unclear at the time, but he appeared disoriented and was unable to stand without assistance. After the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed concern and anticipated that Liljegren’s injury would be significant. Further tests will assess the extent of his injuries.

Timothy Liljegren’s injury against the Bruins

Marchand went unpunished for his actions during the game. Neither referee seemed to see the infraction. While Maple Leafs fans questioned why no one from the Maple Leafs retaliated against Marchand, my regular writing partner Stan Smith made a good point. He noted that if the Maple Leafs engaged in immediate retaliation, Marchand would have turtled.

Given that reality, confronting Marchand might have resulted in a penalty for the Maple Leafs. He believes the Maple Leafs should maintain a long memory and look for an opportunity to settle the score in a future encounter with Marchand and the Bruins. Now Liljegren expects to be out for an extended period of time.

Takeaway Three: The Maple Leafs Need More Secondary Scoring

The Maple Leafs face a scoring challenge this season. Last night, they failed to score more than two goals in their third consecutive game. This offensive struggle has seen them score only five goals in their three games. The team needs to generate more offense if it’s going to lead to a team’s success.

Notably, the primary offensive responsibility has fallen on the big four players: Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner. These players have collectively scored 22 of the team’s total goals this season. In contrast, the other 18 skaters have only scored only nine goals. The team needs a more balanced offensive contribution.

In an effort to spark the offense, head coach Sheldon Keefe made adjustments during the game. These changes included mixing up the forward lines, with Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, John Tavares, and Nylander sharing the ice during critical moments. Noah Gregor got more shifts alongside David Kampf and Max Domi.

Tyler Bertuzzi found himself on the fourth line alongside Pontus Holmberg and Ryan Reaves. He saw limited ice time during the third period. Bertuzzi’s playing time diminished, and he logged just 11 minutes and 32 seconds, making him the third-least used forward for the Maple Leafs.

Keefe’s decision to demote Bertuzzi prompted questions, and in response, Keefe explained, “Today, we had a very simple plan. He failed to execute that, so other guys had to take his place.” The upcoming practices will be of particular interest to see how the lines are adjusted and whether Bertuzzi can regain his position within the team’s forward lines.

