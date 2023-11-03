3 Takeaways from Oilers’ 4-3 Loss to the Stars

Those thinking the Edmonton Oilers season had been saved after their win on Sunday may have gotten too excited. While they looked excellent in their 5-2 win in the Heritage Classic, they were also playing a Calgary Flames team who has just two wins on the season. While the Oilers’ play on Thursday night wasn’t downright horrible, it was concerning nonetheless.

While the Dallas Stars are a great team, they were on the second half of a back-to-back after playing the Flames a night prior. The Oilers, meanwhile, were coming off three days of rest and should have been able to put away a Stars team that gave up 46 shots the night prior. They weren’t able to do so, however, and are now sitting at 2-6-1 on the year. Here are the three main takeaways from this one.

Gagner’s Outstanding Return Wasted

After impressing in a short three-game stint with the Bakersfield Condors, Sam Gagner was able to sign a one-year contract with the Oilers days ago, and made his season debut in this one. It marks his third time playing in Oilers silks, as he spent the first seven seasons of his career in Edmonton, and returned briefly from 2018 to 2020.

While the Oilers were unable to pick up the win, Gagner did everything in his power to help them do so. The 34-year-old scored not one, but two goals in the third period to keep the Oilers in the thick of things. It is unfortunate that it ended in a losing cause, as his effort in this one was nothing short of spectacular.

Power Play Woes Continue

After a record-setting power play last season, the Oilers have been quite average in that regard so far in 2023-24. For a team who has struggled with even-strength scoring for several seasons, it is a concerning development, and has played a big part in why their record is what it is right now.

The power play was off once again tonight, as they went 0-4 to drop their conversion rate to 21.2 percent on the season. With the type of firepower they have in players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evan Bouchard, you have to imagine that they are able to figure things out on the man advantage. If they don’t, however, they could be in big trouble.

Brown Could Miss Some Time

The start of Connor Brown’s tenure with the Oilers hasn’t gone as hoped, and may have taken an even bigger turn for the worse in this one. The 29-year-old, who played in just four games last season due to a torn ACL, was forced to leave the game late in the second period after suffering a non-contact injury. While speculation never does much good, this seems to be quite concerning.

As has been mentioned plenty over the last week, Brown needed to play in 10 games this season to earn a $3.225 million bonus which would be on the books for the Oilers next season. Tonight marked his ninth game, which could prohibit him from reaching such a bonus should the injury he suffered be a serious one.

Oilers Can’t Afford to Struggle for Much Longer

While it is still early into the year, the Oilers having just three wins through 10 games is a concern. Having to play catchup isn’t easy, and as of now, there is little sign of life from this team. The good news is that despite the shaky start, their roster is one of extreme talent, which should eventually lead to them turning things around. That said, if these struggles go on much longer, they may simply run out of time.

