Contract Negotiations on Hold, Flames On the Verge of Rebuild

Following a 2-6-1 start to the season, Eric Francis of Sportsnet is reporting on Tuesday that all contract talks between the Calgary Flames and their pending unrestricted free agents — namely Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin — are now on hold. Noting that the organization may be on the precipice of having to take a radical new approach, a rebuild has been discussed and until the franchise knows which way it’s going, no one is getting extended.

Francis specifically says the Flames are not contemplating a “tear-it-down rebuild” as most are clamouring for, but might be looking at a “significant re-tooling that would almost certainly involve trading the aforementioned Flames pillars.”

All contract talks are now on hold for a Flames organization that may be on the precipice of having to take a radical new approach.@EricFrancis has the latest. https://t.co/gbU5HTltuM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2023

Among the potential deals Calgary might make, it starts with sending Lindholm and Hanifin elsewhere for young players and draft picks, then trading Dan Vladar, and probably dealing UFAs Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov.

Flames Have a Chance to Start Fresh

“I think you have a chance to refresh yourself a bit here,” said Elliotte Friedman on his most recent 32 Thoughts Podcast. Noting that it won’t be easy and they’ll be some difficult decisions to make, he added, “If it’s not working, it’s not working. The way this is going might make the decisions for Calgary, instead of Calgary making decisions for itself.”

Friedman wasn’t the only insider to ask if this season is showing early indications that the Flames don’t have the right mix and that with big contracts still unsigned with the team, if now is the time to start fresh. In a recent panel discussion on TSN’s OverDrive, NHL Insider Chris Johnston shed light on the Flames’ concerning situation after their disappointing start to the season. The conversation delved into the pivotal decisions the team faces, contemplating a potentially arduous rebuild.

Everything That Was Happening is Now Not Happening

Friedman revealed that contract negotiations between the Flames and Noah Hanifin had been progressing until the team’s recent slump. The losing streak has cast a shadow of uncertainty, prompting a reevaluation of the Flames’ trajectory this season, probably from both sides. For Hanifin, he has to be wondering why he might lock himself into a long-term deal with a team that might be ready to start from scratch. The Flames might be wondering if this is the best time to lock themselves into a contract if they see the best move as eventually trading him.

Diddo goes for Elias Lindholm, who the Flames would love to keep, but if he signs a huge deal and isn’t performing up to that deal, he could become much more difficult to trade.

Noah Hanifin Elias Lindholm Flames pause talks

Both Hanifin and Lindholm are in the final years of their current contracts. If the franchise is going to move them, this season would be the time to do so. The Flames can pick up prospects and picks, clear some room to make other moves over the summer by not tying up all of their salary cap, and then reevaluate.

The Franchise Might Finally Be Ready

Friedman mentioned the positive atmosphere among the players during the Heritage Classic weekend, indicating a momentary respite from their on-ice struggles. However, off the ice, the Flames’ management faces a challenging task, weighing their options carefully to steer the team in the right direction amid growing uncertainties about the future. Coming into the season, GM Craig Conroy wanted all of their disgruntled players to take a step back. They did. Many came back renewed and were motivated to stick around. That hasn’t led to on-ice success.

Questions now are, does this team have the right mix? It doesn’t appear so. And, if that’s the case, should the Flames be prepared to lock into the wrong players or should the move who they can for the best possible returns and let this season become what it appears to be, a total disaster. Francis adds, “No sense in continuing to lock up a core that hasn’t been able to get it done.”

Next: Matt Poitras Staying with Bruins, McAvoy Faces Suspension