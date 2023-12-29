Flames Control Trade Market According to NHL Insider

NHL insider Chris Johnston has pointed to the Calgary Flames as the potential catalyst for a significant shake-up in the trade market. According to Johnston, the Flames possess the key to unlocking a series of trades, with the moment they decide to make moves likely triggering a cascade effect among other teams. In other words, the Flames will control the start of the trade market and the dominos will fall.

While on the OverDrive show, in response to questions about the urgency among NHL general managers and the potential for early-season trade action, Johnston highlighted the Flames’ position. He emphasized that the Flames have several players, including those not prominently discussed, on expiring deals who could be considered for trades. Among them, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin. All should command attention from contending teams.

Calgary Flames jersey

“If a team like that really gets serious about moving their players in January, worrying about the risk of injury or trying to negotiate favorable terms, they could significantly influence the market,” stated Johnston. He singled out the Flames as the team to watch. In terms of trade developments, he cited their recent trade of Nikita Zadorov as an indicator of potential moves.

How Soon Before the Flames Start Making Trades?

The question becomes, how soon will whispers turn into action? While Johnston hasn’t observed an immediate urgency from the Flames to start selling, he noted that if another team steps up and meets the prices, there could be movement. Key players like Lindholm, Hanifin, Tanev, and others could be on the way out.

That said, it may take the market separating the contenders from the pretenders. Frankly, a number of teams that weren’t expected to be in the hunt are still competing and once there are clear buyers, the action should pick up. So too, when players on the Flames make it clear they’re leaving, the Flames may want to move before word gets out.

The Flames, with their array of trade assets, could set the tone for an active trade season, prompting other teams to evaluate and potentially move their own pending unrestricted free agents. As January unfolds, all eyes will be on Calgary to see if they indeed become the linchpin for trade market activities.

