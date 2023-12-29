Patrick Kane Trade Buzz Grows Amid Red Wings Playoff Struggles

The Detroit Red Wings are facing a pivotal juncture in their season, prompting discussions about the potential trade of star forward Patrick Kane. While the early season saw the Red Wings in contention, the team’s performance has taken a downturn since the acquisition of Kane, leaving them with a 2-8-1 record with him in the lineup.

Despite Kane’s notable individual performance as a point-per-game player, questions loom about his future with the team. Chris Johnston, speaking on the OverDrive show, addressed the growing speculation surrounding Kane’s trade possibilities.

Related: Flames Control Trade Market According to NHL Insider

“I won’t play spoiler here, but he’s going to be on the next trade bait board, I can tell you that much,” stated Johnston. He revealed that discussions about a potential move were part of the lengthy process leading to Kane’s signing with the Red Wings. A key factor in these talks was the understanding that if Detroit fails to secure a playoff spot, Kane could be traded before the deadline.

Red Wings Always Knew Trading Kane Was a Possibility

Johnston emphasized the deliberate nature of Kane’s decision-making, noting it wasn’t a rushed process but rather a well-considered move. The possibility of Kane exercising his no-movement clause adds an extra layer to the potential trade scenario, with the player having a say in his destination.

Patrick Kane Red Wings plays

As the Red Wings enter a critical stretch in their season, with January and February determining their playoff fate, the likelihood of Kane becoming a trade asset intensifies. Johnston asserted that both parties, Kane and the Red Wings, comprehend the situation, with a trade becoming a tangible possibility if the team fails to position itself as a playoff contender. He noted:

“One of the conversations that happened at that time was the possibility that if Detroit wasn’t a playoff team you know he would be moved on and he he’s got to say and where he goes with the clause to, you know, dictate that he get the call that but I think it is a possibility.”

While the decision doesn’t need to be immediate, the Red Wings face a crucial deadline scenario. If they don’t reverse their fortunes and secure a playoff spot, Kane’s availability on the trade market could reshape the landscape as the NHL trade deadline approaches. The coming weeks will undoubtedly bring heightened speculation as the Red Wings assess their playoff chances. One then has to wonder if conversations between the player and the team begin.

Next: Insider Says Connor Bedard a Magnet for NHL Stars to Blackhawks