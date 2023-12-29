Insider Says “Look Under the Hood” of Oilers to See Contenders

As the NHL season progresses, a recent discussion on the Canadian teams’ playoff prospects was broached on a recent episode of OverDrive. NHL insider Chris Johnston was asked to predict a winning Canadian team coming out of the Western Conference. The insider says the Edmonton Oilers are contenders. Despite acknowledging the commendable season the Winnipeg Jets are having, he emphasized the underlying strengths of the Oilers. He notes there are reasons why he still likes them.
Mostly, he highlighted the Oilers’ potential. He stated, “As bad as the Oilers’ start has been, if you look under the hood, there’s a lot of good things happening with that team.” He expressed confidence that, given the experience and talent at the top of the lineup, the Oilers stand out as strong contenders for the Cup in Canada.
Jamie McLennan echoed this sentiment, citing the Oilers’ advantageous schedule. According to @GuruRankings, Edmonton has faced the fourth-most challenging schedule so far this season but now has the third-easiest schedule moving forward.
Among the upcoming 13 contests, as per Eric Friesen:
- Sharks 32nd
- Kings 6th
- Ducks 30th
- Flyers 12th
- Senators 29th
- Blackhawks 31st
- Red Wings 22nd
- Canadiens 23rd
- Maple Leafs 11th
- Kraken 24th
- Flames 25th
- Blue Jackets 28th
- Blackhawks 31st
Can the Oilers Take Advantage of an Open Window to Win?
With a relatively favorable schedule ahead, including matchups against lower-ranked teams, there’s a chance for Edmonton to go on a run. The Oilers recent 13-6-0 record against formidable opponents brings hope that against weaker competition, Edmonton can shoot up the standings. Theoretically, they are poised for a successful stretch. They just need to beat the teams they should.
Despite concerns about the Oilers’ historical struggles against lower-tier teams, recent improvements and the team’s return to full health inspire confidence. Players like Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm, who faced early-season challenges, appear to be hitting their stride. Depth players are starting to find their game and, while there are questions in goal, Stuart Skinner has played well of late.
As the Oilers gear up for a pivotal stretch, their ability to capitalize on a more forgiving schedule could solidify their status as serious contenders in the Western Conference. So too, if they can add to their roster, addressing smaller issues, they have a chance to separate themselves in the standings.
