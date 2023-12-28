Jake Allen To Be In High Demand as Teams Seek Goaltending Fix

Expect Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen to attract trade interest from teams in the coming weeks as rumors pick up ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. The action might be slow now, but of the handful of netminders available, Allen offers something many other goalies don’t — experience at a reasonable price. That could up the demand for his services for a few clubs that might be close to making a move to fix their issues in net.
Trade talks in Montreal are progressing slowly compared to early expectations. Dealing with a three-goalie situation, the Habs are prepared to move someone and Allen makes the most sense. While Cayden Primeau shows potential, teams interested need more proof he can be a real solution. Sam Montembeault’s extension suggests he’s likely staying. The focus shifts to Allen, identified by Darren Dreger of TSN as a potential trade candidate due to his impressive resume.
As desperation grows among teams like New Jersey, Toronto, and Edmonton regarding their goaltending situations, Allen becomes an attractive option for those seeking insurance and stability. The market may heat up as teams weigh their options, making a deal involving Allen a viable consideration. The Canadiens, still in a rebuilding phase, may consider moving the veteran goaltender, who has one more year on his contract with a $3.85 million average annual value.
Which Teams Are Most Likely to Come Calling for Allen in Trade
Several teams are reportedly eyeing Allen as a solution to their goaltending needs. The Carolina Hurricanes, currently in a playoff spot but struggling defensively, are actively looking for a goalie. The Los Angeles Kings, surprised by the performance of Cam Talbot but in need of depth, are seeking a #3 goalie. The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, facing goalie struggles, are also exploring options.
The Ottawa Senators, Seattle Kraken, and Colorado Avalanche are among the teams potentially showing interest in Allen. The Edmonton Oilers, desperate for goaltending help, have actively scouted and discussed potential deals with the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are trying to sort out their own issues, with Ilya Samsonov struggling and Joseph Woll injured and on the shelf for some time.
As the trade deadline approaches, Allen’s experience and proven track record make him a valuable asset for teams looking to solidify their goaltending position and make a push for the playoffs. The Canadiens will likely wait and play the market, hoping the demand for his services ramps up and at least one team is willing to overpay.
