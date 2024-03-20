Everything to Know About Connor Ungar, the Oilers’ Newest Goalie

Brock University goaltender Connor Ungar has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers. Three days after playing what possibly could have been Ungar’s very last game, he’s hopefully on a path to Edmonton by way of the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL. The Calgary native posted some impressive stats throughout his rookie season with Brock University, with a 26-6-0 record and a remarkable .932 save percentage. Ungar’s eye-catching stats and a healthy amount of hardware (awards) are certainly something to be excited about.
|Connor Ungar Player Bio
|Stick Hand
|Left
|Age
|22
|Date of Birth
|1/12/2002
|Height, Weight
|6’0″, 190 lbs
|From
|Calgary, AB
|Drafted
|Undrafted
After bouncing around the WHL, Ungar joined Brock University and was named USPORTS Rookie of the Year and USPORTS Goaltender of the Year. In addition, Ungar secured top honors as the Clare Drake Trophy recipient for the nation’s top first-year player. He earned spots on the U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian and the U SPORTS All-Rookie Team. He also clinched the OUA West Goaltender and Rookie of the Year titles, and spots on both the OUA West First Team and All-Rookie Team.
Ungar has some phenomenal stats. During the 2021–2022 campaign, Ungar was the starter for the WHL Red Deer Rebels. Throughout his impressive 21-9-1 record, he posted a .911 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average. Naturally, his play continued to be elevated every season.
As a result, Ungar’s next season with the Moose Jaw Warriors was even more memorable. Over 38 games played, Ungar held a .925 save percentage, 2.15 goals against average, and a 26-7-0 record. Furthermore, he thrived during the WHL playoffs. In 14 playoff games, Ungar posted a .917 save percentage, 2.90 goals against, and a 6-4-2 record. Even more impressively, his Brock University playoff stats are just as notable. In six games, Ungar had a .928 save percentage and an impressive 2.33 goals-against average.
Ungar Involved in an Off-Ice Incident While in WHL
Ungar’s hockey resume is not completely without controversy. In 2023, he was among a handful of players and coaches suspended for the season after an incident in Edmonton. The players were defensemen Marek Howell and Max Wanner, along with forward Lynden Lakovic. Ungar, 21, were all required to complete further personal conduct and respect training to be reinstated by the league.
The WHL released few details about the incident, saying only that it involved “an off-ice incident while on a team road trip in Edmonton” in February. As per a report by CBC news, “Police in Edmonton and Moose Jaw were also notified, but the Edmonton Police Service said the incident was not criminal, according to the release.” It adds, “The WHL said while the players’ conduct was not found to be criminal, it violated team and league rules outlined in its standard of conduct policy…”
The Next Steps for Connor Ungar and the Oilers
Ungar will report to the Bakersfield Condors and start his AHL journey. Positively for Ungar, veteran goalie Jack Campbell has been playing with the Condors with a .920 save percentage. Having a veteran goalie support and teach during his road to the NHL will be beyond helpful. Additionally, the Condors are in a playoff spot this season. That competitive environment will push everyone to have their play elevated, fostering an environment of growth.
Luckily for Oilers fans, Ungar will continue to develop in Bakersfield, continuing his journey to the coveted NHL. This young and promising goaltender is another addition to the depth of the Oilers. Ungar leads the charge for the promising future of the Edmonton Oilers.
