“Everything On Table”: Trade and Firing Rumors Surround Oilers

According to Mark Spector of Sportsnet, whispers in Edmonton are starting to turn into murmurs and those murmurs could quickly become conversations if the losing keeps happening for the Oilers. After another disappointing loss that saw a frustrated bunch of Oilers players drop a decision 5-2 to the Nashville Predators, “everything is on the table,” writes Spector.
He noted, “A playoff miss is very much in the cards, and as such, everything is on the table in Edmonton. That includes firing head coach Jay Woodcroft, whose non-competitive, lackadaisical team looks exactly like the one that got Dave Tippett fired, and Todd McLellan before him.”
Defensemen were being out-muscled. Goaltenders aren’t doing their part and making important saves. The stars aren’t getting their points, some of them not even getting shots on net. “The mental mistakes that keep costing us over and over again made us chase the game,” said McDavid. “It is just death by a thousand cuts, that is what it feels like. One mistake and it costs us, and another little mistake and it just snowballs. It is tough to chase games.”
Jack Campbell’s Name Was Specifically Dropped
On Saturday, Jack Campbell allowed five more goals, further highlighting his struggles. Despite a promising training camp in the past, his recent performances suggest a stark contrast and whatever game he might have found, it appears he’s lost it again.
Spector noted, that although no player has explicitly stated it, there’s a prevailing sense among the organizations and important people watching that Campbell might no longer be a viable option for any NHL team. The optimism from his solid training camp days has significantly faded, and the players seem to have resigned themselves to the reality that Campbell might not be the solution they need anymore.
That’s not good and a buyout may be the only option if the Oilers choose to move on but can’t find a trade partner.
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 7 hours ago
Hockey Insider Grades Both Oilers vs Flames With an “F”
Both the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames have had disappointing starts. Which team...
-
Featured/ 9 hours ago
Canucks Are the Best Team in Canada: Three Reasons Why
The Vancouver Canucks are surprising everyone. They're on a early season winning streak. Why...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 10 hours ago
Caufield’s Sensational Start for Canadiens Foretells Big Season
Last season, the Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield was injured but still scored 26 goals....
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-2 Loss to the Bruins
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Boston Bruins by a score...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Vancouver Canucks Crush San Jose Sharks with 10-1 Victory
Canucks stun with a historic 10-1 victory; Quinn Hughes shines, leaving fans asking if...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Leafs Timothy Liljegren Out Due to Injury Amid Controversial Play
Timothy Liljegren sidelined by controversial play, sparking debates on player safety and rule enforcement...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Veteran F Phil Kessel Awaiting NHL Chance: Will Play Anywhere
Phil Kessel is still waiting for his chance to prove what he can do...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Analytics Guys Say Red Wings Can’t Keep Up Pace in 2023-24
The Detroit Red Wings have had a great start in the season. So, why...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Ex-Jets Paul Stastny Retires: Remembering a Hockey Great
Yesterday ex-Winnipeg Jets Paul Stastny retired. What made him such a good hockey player...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Matthew Knies: Left-Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies player profile: bio, statistics and facts about the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL...