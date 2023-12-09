Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve With Fractured Jaw

The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves grappling with a significant setback as they announce the placement of their captain, C Boone Jenner, on Injured Reserve. Jenner sustained a fractured jaw during the team’s recent 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, sidelining him for an expected six weeks.

NEWS: The Blue Jackets have placed captain C Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve. He suffered a fractured jaw in last night’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues and is expected to be sidelined six weeks. #CBJ — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) December 9, 2023

The injury occurred when a shot from Ivan Provorov deflected off Robert Thomas, striking Jenner in the face and forcing him to exit the game immediately. Postgame, coach Pascal Vincent expressed uncertainty about the full extent of the injury but anticipated challenging news. The update on Saturday morning confirmed the worst.

Jenner’s absence poses a substantial loss for the Blue Jackets, given how he contributed all over the ice and was a leader off of it. As the team’s leading goal scorer with 13 goals, Jenner serves as a dependable two-way forward and a vital source of energy for the team. He not only centers the top forward line but also stands out as the Jackets’ most skilled forward in faceoff situations. Beyond statistics, Jenner’s leadership by example resonates with one of the NHL’s youngest teams, making his presence sorely missed.

Boone Jenner injury

Having commenced the season with a commendable 55.6% success rate in faceoffs, Jenner’s contributions extend beyond scoring, and he leads all Columbus forwards in ice time per game with an average of 19:33. Jenner’s was on pace for a 38-goal performance.

With Jenner Out, Blue Jackets Being Hit Hard By Injuries

His absence compounds the injury challenges facing the Blue Jackets, joining the ranks of other key players on the injured reserve, including Adam Boqvist, Elvis Merzlikins, Cole Sillinger, Damon Severson, and Jack Roslovic.

With nine players currently dealing with injuries or illnesses, the Blue Jackets face a challenging period, with the hope that some key contributors will return soon to alleviate the strain on the roster. They aren’t exactly competing for much, but trying to maintain some sense of positivity in an otherwise challenging season could be helpful for this group.

Next: Joseph Woll Out Week-to-Week With High Ankle Sprain