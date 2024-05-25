Bruins Likely To Pursue Elias Lindholm In Free Agency

When free agency begins on July 1st, expect the Boston Bruins to be aggressive when it comes to making improvements to their roster. The Bruins finished the 2023-24 season with a record of 47-20-15, finishing second in the Atlantic Division with 109 points. They won the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in yet another matchup versus the Toronto Maple Leafs but came up short in the second round against the Florida Panthers. The Bruins surpassed expectations throughout the regular season, but just couldn’t get over the hump during the playoffs.

It’s time for Bruins GM Don Sweeney to explore his options this offseason. The Bruins’ core isn’t getting any younger and now is the time for the team to make a big splash. The Bruins project to have about $21 million in cap space on July 1st and when it comes to potential additions, Elias Lindholm is a name that’s been mentioned.

Lindholm, 29, is a player who can be a huge add for a contending team. He was acquired by the Vancouver Canucks and has blossomed into a key player throughout their playoff run. He’s projected to get a significant raise from his last deal which paid him $4.85 million per season. Interest in Lindholm’s services will be expressed by various NHL clubs and a potential bidding war could even take place.

What Can Lindholm Bring To The Bruins?

Talking about the Bruins specifically, signing Lindholm would be a smart acquisition. Nick Gross from NBC Sports Boston mentions how the Bruins’ most recent playoff exit shows their need to bring in another top 6 forward. He goes on to mention Lindholm as a player that makes the most sense to pursue.

Lindholm’s smart two-way play and his position as a center make him a desirable option for the Bruins. Bringing in Lindholm would automatically improve their center depth which is a glaring weakness for Boston. He also produces offense as not too long ago in 2022, he was a 40-goal scorer in Calgary. Obviously, he hasn’t produced to that level since and he’s had a down year this season, but his style of play is something to admire. Lindholm is very responsible defensively and is strong when it comes to winning face-offs. He’s also a strong asset to use on the penalty kill and on the powerplay.

Bringing in Lindholm would help relieve the pressure off the Bruins’ top forwards like David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. The Bruins have struggled to fill the void that Patrice Bergeron left behind and Lindholm could help to solve that issue. Lindholm is no Bergeron, but his defensive play is Selke-worthy.

It would be hard to view the Bruins as contenders if they don’t improve their forward group. Sweeney has expressed his desire to be aggressive in improving his roster in areas of need. The Bruins also have substantial cap space to utilize, acquiring Lindholm a realistic option depending on his ask.

Canucks Have Desire To Re-sign Lindholm

While Lindholm will gain interest from around the league, the Canucks are interested in bringing him back. Pierre LeBrun reports that Vancouver will make efforts to re-sign the Swedish centerman, but ultimately he may hit the open market.

Lindholm initially struggled during his time with the Canucks as he notched just 12 points in 26 games. However, during the playoffs, he stepped up in a big way for the club recording five goals and 10 points in 13 playoff games. The Canucks would eventually be eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in seven games, but Lindholm has proven his worth.

Whether Lindholm re-signs with the Canucks or not, the main point is that he will be a player gaining a lot of interest league-wide. With his skill set and position as a center, expect a lot of teams to be in the mix for Lindholm until the very end.

