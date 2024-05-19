Questions about whether Rod Brind’Amour might test the coaching free agent market were answered on Saturday as reports surfaced that he’d signed a multi-year extension with the Carolina Hurricanes. There was talk he had no interest in going anywhere else, but as one of the most popular and likely coveted coaches in the NHL, there was also a small percentage chance he might entertain offers. Following Carolina’s playoff elimination by the New York Rangers, speculation arose that Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes might part ways.
A few weeks ago, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that the Hurricanes had withdrawn their extension offer for Brind’Amour, though talks resumed afterward. It was also Dreger who was among the first to report Brind’Amour’s extension.
Nothing short of an icon to Hurricanes fans, Brind’Amour began his coaching career as Carolina’s Director of Player Development in the 2010-11 NHL season, a year after retiring as a player. In the 2011-12 season, he became an assistant coach, a role he held until 2018-19.
Brind’Amour Gets Hurricanes Close, But Never All the Way There
Taking over as head coach in 2018-19, Brind’Amour revitalized the team and created a culture that other teams have tried to emulate. His players are said to be willing to go through a wall for him and he’s taken the Hurricanes to the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately, they were swept by the Bruins. The Hurricanes reached the Eastern Conference Finals again in 2023, but were swept by the Panthers. This season, they lost a tight series to the Rangers.
Despite his success, Brind’Amour’s teams have yet to reach the Stanley Cup Finals. His playoff record stands at 38 wins in 74 games. For some reason, he doesn’t have the same playoff success as he does success in the regular season.
Next: Sheldon Keefe Draws Interest from Devils After Maple Leafs Firing
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 hours ago
Hurricanes Sign Rod Brind’Amour to Multi-Year Extension
Reports are that Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour has signed a long-term extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers’ Bottom Six Underperformance a Major Concern vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers bottom six have underperformed in the playoffs, but kinds of impact...
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
What Makes Craig Berube’s Formula a Winner in Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs have their new head coach. That's Craig Berube. What does...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Hire Craig Berube as Next Head Coach
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly set to hire Craig Berube as the team's...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Ken Holland Reportedly a Candidate to Become Blue Jackets GM
As the search for a new General Manager in Columbus continues, Ken Holland has...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Marco Rossi: Offseason Trade Target For The Flames?
The Minnesota Wild may potentially have Marco Rossi on the trade block this summer....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Draisaitl Playoff Dominance: 3rd Player in 35 Years to Hit Milestone
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl continues his historic playoff domination as he reaches 20...
-
Nashville Predators/ 3 days ago
Proposed Marner Trade Scenario Between Leafs and Predators Would Be Big
A proposed trade between the Maple Leafs and Predators could be a huge win...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Odd Rumor Links Leon Draisaitl to Sharks If Oilers Fall Out of Playoffs
If the Edmonton Oilers fall out of the 2024 NHL Playoffs, there's an odd...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Evan Bouchard Redefining Himself as an Elite D-Man for the Oilers
Evan Bouchard is redefining himself as an elite level defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers...