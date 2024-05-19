Hurricanes Sign Rod Brind’Amour to Multi-Year Extension

Questions about whether Rod Brind’Amour might test the coaching free agent market were answered on Saturday as reports surfaced that he’d signed a multi-year extension with the Carolina Hurricanes. There was talk he had no interest in going anywhere else, but as one of the most popular and likely coveted coaches in the NHL, there was also a small percentage chance he might entertain offers. Following Carolina’s playoff elimination by the New York Rangers, speculation arose that Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes might part ways.

A few weeks ago, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that the Hurricanes had withdrawn their extension offer for Brind’Amour, though talks resumed afterward. It was also Dreger who was among the first to report Brind’Amour’s extension.

Nothing short of an icon to Hurricanes fans, Brind’Amour began his coaching career as Carolina’s Director of Player Development in the 2010-11 NHL season, a year after retiring as a player. In the 2011-12 season, he became an assistant coach, a role he held until 2018-19.

Brind’Amour Gets Hurricanes Close, But Never All the Way There

Taking over as head coach in 2018-19, Brind’Amour revitalized the team and created a culture that other teams have tried to emulate. His players are said to be willing to go through a wall for him and he’s taken the Hurricanes to the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately, they were swept by the Bruins. The Hurricanes reached the Eastern Conference Finals again in 2023, but were swept by the Panthers. This season, they lost a tight series to the Rangers.

Despite his success, Brind’Amour’s teams have yet to reach the Stanley Cup Finals. His playoff record stands at 38 wins in 74 games. For some reason, he doesn’t have the same playoff success as he does success in the regular season.

