We’ve been reporting notes from insiders, particularly Elliotte Friedman, that Patrick Kane going to the Florida Panthers is starting to feel like a long shot. Not able to give him the contract he wants, and likely leaning more towards the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres, Friedman said the Panthers were in the mix, but it would be challenging. Florida made a move Saturday that might have cleared some space.
The team waived Mike Reilly, who was claimed by the New York Islanders on Saturday. That will take another $1 million salary off the books and it now gives Florida just over $1.6 million in cap space. It might not be enough to entice Kane to sign, but if he’s willing to take less to join the Panthers, it’s a start.
Related: Update on Favorite For Patrick Kane Being Out of the Running Now
Apparently, Kane’s imminent free-agent decision has fans speculating, leaving room for a surprising choice. Insiders consider the Sabres, Red Wings, and Panthers to be the favorites, and if a decision is coming, the Panthers needed to make space immediately. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that the Panthers have been Kane’s most aggressive suitor. Eric Duhatschek from The Athletic suggested the potential benefits of Florida’s warm climate for Kane’s hip surgery rehab.
Kane Fills a Need for the Panthers
The Panthers’ ongoing challenge has been finding a suitable winger to complement their center and captain, Aleksander Barkov. Since the departure of Jonathan Huberdeau two seasons ago, the Panthers have continued to post wins, but could use more offense. Kane emerges as a potential immediate solution with his seasoned experience and hockey intelligence.
Florida stands to benefit significantly from his presence if they can make the money work. Clearing salary through the waiver process might have been a start.
Next: No Trade Imminent Between Canadiens and Oilers, Says Insider
More News
-
Florida Panthers/ 22 seconds ago
Did Panthers Waiver Move Clear the Way to Sign Patrick Kane?
With the Florida Panthers clearing some money off their books via waivers, did they...
-
Featured/ 4 hours ago
Maple Leafs Blow Game and Lose Season Series to Blackhawks
Yesterday afternoon, the Toronto Maple Leafs the Chicago Blackhawks came back to win the...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 5 hours ago
Update on Favorite For Patrick Kane Being Out of the Running Now
The more news that comes out about Patrick Kane, the more rumors suggest he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers To Put Protection On Any First-Round Pick Trade
If the Edmonton Oilers consider a trade of their first-round pick, they're going to...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Jets’ Coach Rick Bowness Returns After Leave for Wife’s Health
Winnipeg Jets' coach Rick Bowness resumes coaching duties after taking a month-long leave to...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
Coyotes Early Buyers, Trying to Make Specific Trades
The Arizona Coyotes are said to be early trade deadline buyers, already making calls...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Patrick Kane Down to Surprising Two Teams Suggests Insider
According to a report, Patrick Kane has potentially narrowed down his free agent choices...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Belief Is Patrik Laine Might Want to Be Traded By Blue Jackets
Things may have reached a boiling point in Columbus where Patrik Laine might want...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Can the Edmonton Oilers Get Into the 2023-24 Playoffs?
The Edmonton Oilers are having a touch season so far. Can they still make...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Should the Edmonton Oilers Consider Trading For Corey Perry?
Should the Oilers Consider a Trade For Corey Perry? If things are going south...