Did Panthers Waiver Move Clear the Way to Sign Patrick Kane?

We’ve been reporting notes from insiders, particularly Elliotte Friedman, that Patrick Kane going to the Florida Panthers is starting to feel like a long shot. Not able to give him the contract he wants, and likely leaning more towards the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres, Friedman said the Panthers were in the mix, but it would be challenging. Florida made a move Saturday that might have cleared some space.

The team waived Mike Reilly, who was claimed by the New York Islanders on Saturday. That will take another $1 million salary off the books and it now gives Florida just over $1.6 million in cap space. It might not be enough to entice Kane to sign, but if he’s willing to take less to join the Panthers, it’s a start.

Apparently, Kane’s imminent free-agent decision has fans speculating, leaving room for a surprising choice. Insiders consider the Sabres, Red Wings, and Panthers to be the favorites, and if a decision is coming, the Panthers needed to make space immediately. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that the Panthers have been Kane’s most aggressive suitor. Eric Duhatschek from The Athletic suggested the potential benefits of Florida’s warm climate for Kane’s hip surgery rehab.

Kane Fills a Need for the Panthers

The Panthers’ ongoing challenge has been finding a suitable winger to complement their center and captain, Aleksander Barkov. Since the departure of Jonathan Huberdeau two seasons ago, the Panthers have continued to post wins, but could use more offense. Kane emerges as a potential immediate solution with his seasoned experience and hockey intelligence.

Florida stands to benefit significantly from his presence if they can make the money work. Clearing salary through the waiver process might have been a start.

