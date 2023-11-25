Maple Leafs Blow Game and Lose Season Series to Blackhawks

It was a game the Toronto Maple Leafs should not have lost. They were coming off a successful trip to Sweden and had plenty of time to practice. They were also facing a team that had lost five straight. In the end, it was one of those games that — because the Maple Leafs allowed the Blackhawks to stick around — it cost them.

The Maple Leafs staked themselves to a 3-1 lead early in the second period. However, the Blackhawks’ momentum changed and they took over the latter part of the game. In the end, a bad overtime bounce cost the Blue and White the game. The final score was 4-3 Blackhawks.

Game Takeaway One: The Maple Leafs Let the Blackhawks Stick Around: It Cost Them

No matter how dire an opponent’s standing is in the NHL, allowing them to stick around in a game and granting them opportunities will inevitably come back to haunt you. Frustratingly, the Maple Leafs found themselves falling victim to this narrative yesterday.

Despite dominating the match for the initial 32 minutes, the turning point occurred with the second Chicago goal at 7:33 of the second period. The goal injected newfound life into the Blackhawks. What followed was a stark shift in momentum, with the Blackhawks outshooting Toronto 24-15 from that juncture until the end of the game.

The Maple Leafs’ failure to capitalize on their advantageous position and the subsequent lapses in performance resulted in a missed opportunity and a sense of frustration for the team and its fans alike.

Game Takeaway Two: Where Was the First Line of Matthews, Marner, and Knies?

The Maple Leafs’ first line struggled yesterday. Mitch Marner, typically a standout player, had one of his worst games of the season. He had trouble making even the simplest plays. Auston Matthews made some decent plays but appeared to be over-handling the puck. He just wasn’t on his usual straight-ahead game. Matthew Knies seemed to lose his simple puck-digging game. Instead, he seems to be trying to play more elegant plays beyond his capabilities.

Overall, the line seems to be in a box. The entire line seems to be striving for perfection rather than simply throwing the puck on the net every chance they can. Here’s hoping that against the Pittsburgh Penguins later today they adopt a more straightforward approach of getting the puck on the net.

Over the last six games, Matthews and Marner have only managed three points each. Usually, the pair puts up points at more than a point per game. They are experiencing a stark decline in their usual production. William Nylander (11 points) and John Tavares (7 points) have not only matched but outscored them during this period. What’s more, even players like Max Domi (6 points), Tyler Bertuzzi (5 points), Morgan Rielly (5 points), and even Nick Robertson (4 points) have surpassed the first-line duo in terms of point production.

Game Takeaway Three: For All Their Faults This Season, The Maple Leafs Are Winning

Despite the Maple Leafs’ struggles and inconsistencies this season, their recent record is not as bad as it could be. Over the past seven games, they’ve only been beaten once in regulation and have put up a 5-1-1 record.

Thanks to William Nylander, the Maple Leafs have been winning games.

Looking back over their past 14 games, the Maple Leafs have posted an 8-3-3 record. That’s equivalent to a 0.678% winning percentage. Interestingly, this winning percentage comes close to their performance last season, which was 0.677%. Although not performing at their best and showing defensive gaffs, the Maple Leafs are still managing to secure victories or, at the very least, earn points.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs – Today?

Looking ahead, the team must quickly shift focus from the recent loss in Chicago. They face the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. This game might carry some added significance. Given the offseason developments, including Kyle Dubas’ departure from the Maple Leafs and landing with the Penguins, could the game hold the potential to mark the beginning of a rivalry?

The Penguins, after a mediocre start to the season, went on a five-game winning streak. However, they have since cooled off. They now have lost four of their last five games, including a 3-2 defeat to the Sabres in Buffalo last night. Both teams are playing in back-to-back games and have traveled to Pittsburgh after their Friday games. As a result, neither team has an advantage.

It could be a good game. Who knows which Maple Leafs team will show up?

