No Trade Imminent Between Canadiens and Oilers, Says Insider

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now is reporting that nothing is imminent between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens when it comes to a potential trade. He cited TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, who was saying that, according to his information, the Oilers and Canadiens have not had trade talks regarding the club’s three goalies recently.

Rumored to be in on Sam Monteambeault, Jake Allen, and Cayden Primeau, there are questions about the cost to acquire them or whether they’d be upgrades over what the Oilers currently have. Stuart Skinner has started to find his rhythm for Edmonton and Jack Campbell secure a shutout in Bakersfield. While the Oilers would like Campbell to have a few more solid starts, talk is that they might be considering a recall. That means a trade seems less likely.

Canadiens and Oilers trade rumors

So too, if LeBrun’s reports are accurate and the Canadiens and Oilers haven’t even discussed a deal, this isn’t about the asking price. Some speculation was that the cost would be too great and rumors a Montembeault for Xavier Bourgault deal might have been tossed around. Neither of those reports are accurate if Ken Holland and Kent Hughes haven’t even begun a conversation.

Oilers Have to Be Cautious With Canadiens Trade

Not only is Holland potentially in a situation where he’s the needy party in any deal, but if he trades wit the Canadiens, he’s dealing with a GM who has shown an ability to identify younger talent and make savvy trades. Hughes has spent the last season and a half plucking decent players from other teams in exchange for less-than-deal contracts. He’s not been lucky with injuries, but he’s building a solid foundation in Montreal.

While he’s got three goalies and potentially “needs” to move one, he’s not giving any of this three netminders away, especially if the Oilers are desperate. Holland likely knows that, so if he doesn’t believe Montembeault, Allen, or Primeau are the solution, there’s no need to strike up a conversation.

