Maple Leafs Minor Injuries: Robertson, McCabe, and Jarnkrok Out

The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with a trio of key injuries as they prepare for their final preseason game. Nicholas Robertson, Jake McCabe, and Calle Jarnkrok are all out day to day with varying issues.
Robertson is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury, as reported by David Alter of The Hockey News. He has been one of the Leafs’ standout performers this preseason, leading the team with three goals in four appearances. He’s changing the narrative surrounding his future with the organization, and how two goals in a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night only furthered that narrative.
Robertson is pushing for a more significant spot in Toronto’s lineup, and the hope is that this upper-body injury is minor and won’t set him back.
Meanwhile, defenseman Jake McCabe and forward Calle Jarnkrok are also sidelined with day-to-day injuries. McCabe is looking to sign an extension with the Maple Leafs, but Jarnkrok’s future isn’t as clear. The Maple Leafs PR account tweeted that neither player skated on Friday. McCabe’s issue is an upper body problem. Jarnkrok is out with a lower-body issue.
McCabe has only appeared in two preseason games but he’ll be a big part of the Maple Leafs’ defensive core when he returns. Last season, he posted a career-high eight goals and 28 points in 73 games while logging over 20 minutes of ice time per game.
Jarnkrok also saw limited preseason action. The veteran utility forward registered 10 goals and 21 points in 52 games last season, primarily slotting in on Toronto’s third line.
None Of These Maple Leafs Injuries Expected To Be Serious
All three players are expected to be back for the regular season and it is believed the team is taking a cautious approach to their recovery. With just one preseason game left against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, the focus for Robertson, McCabe, and Jarnkrok will be on getting back to full strength. Each wants to be ready to take on the Montreal Canadiens when the regular season starts on October 9th.
