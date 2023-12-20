In a significant setback for the New Jersey Devils, star defenseman Dougie Hamilton has undergone surgery to repair a torn left pectoral muscle, rendering him unavailable indefinitely. The Devils officially announced the surgery on December 1, 2023, leaving fans and the organization anxious about the impact on their defensive prowess.

There’s been an update thanks to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

According to LeBrun, insiders suggest that Hamilton is likely to be sidelined until the playoffs, with a potential return not expected until late April or early May. This leaves the Devils with a void to fill, but also an opportunity to fill it. Because they now have a $9 million cap hit at their disposal, LeBrun believes they could chase a defenseman and possibly go after a goalie.

For now, to address the absence of Hamilton, the Devils have called up Simon Nemec. Nemec is a former second-overall pick and he’s done an admirable job trying to step into Hamilton’s role. Despite a relatively small sample size, General Manager Tom Fitzgerald may find comfort in Nemec’s ability to hold the fort, possibly eliminating the need for a panic move to replace Hamilton.

That doesn’t mean the Devils won’t make a move.

With Hamilton Out On LTIR, The Devils May Still Go Shopping

The lack of a proven puck mover in Hamilton’s absence leaves the Devils in a long-term precarious position. As the trade deadline looms, there is growing speculation that the Devils should aggressively pursue multiple options. Then, if Hamilton is back for the playoffs, the team can add him without much concern for the salary cap.

One option for the Devils might be going after a player like Noah Hanifin out of Calgary. A player of his caliber is now affordable and would provide the team with a more polished and experienced defensive presence.

While promising talents like Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec are expected to shine in the future, the immediate concern for the Devils is shoring up their defense for the remainder of the season. They may also look to improve their netminding situation with the money they have left over. It’s not ideal to lose a player of Hamilton’s caliber for so long. The silver lining is they have a green light to make other additions.

