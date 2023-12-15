Devils Pressing To Trade For Goalie Game-Changer John Gibson

As per James Nichols of NJHockey Now, the New Jersey Devils are reportedly reopening talks with the Anaheim Ducks about acquiring goaltender John Gibson. Many believe that securing Gibson could be the missing piece for the Devils to make a significant surge in the standings and contend for a playoff spot. It’s not clear how realistic a trade is as of this writing, but it sounds like the Devils had identified Gibson as their primary target.
The Devils, lacking stability in the goaltending department, are apparently willing to pay a high price for Gibson. That price could potentially involve two serious prospects and a first-round pick in the deal.
Gibson’s exceptional performance behind a struggling Ducks team makes him an appealing target for the Devils. Despite concerns about his previous season’s performance and age, Gibson’s stats this season indicate he could provide the much-needed stability between the pipes for New Jersey. The Devils’ current goaltending situation with Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid has been inconsistent, emphasizing the urgency to address this crucial position.
That’s a Steep Price To Pay For Gibson and His Contract
However, the acquisition of Gibson comes with challenges, including his contract worth $6.4 million per season for the next four years. The Devils, with limited cap space, may utilize Dougie Hamilton’s LTIR space to accommodate Gibson for this season. Trade compensation, including prospects like Seamus Casey and Lenni Hämeenaho, is expected to be substantial, given Ducks GM Pat Verbeek’s reputation as a tough negotiator.
While the move to secure Gibson poses risks, especially considering his recent struggles and long-term contract, the Devils seem determined to bolster their goaltending and elevate their playoff prospects. Whether Gibson chooses to be the right target or not remains to be seen. Kevin Weekes reported that Gibson is emotionally invested in Anaheim, having played his entire career there. He and his wife are expecting another baby. But, Weekes says another team in need of a goalie should ask, what are we waiting for? It could be waiting for the price to come down. It doesn’t appear it will because Anaheim is in no rush to trade him.
