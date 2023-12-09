Flames Getting Calls to Buy Multiple Defensemen on Trade Market

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun provided insights on the Calgary Flames’ stance regarding bringing in and move out defensemen this season. The team is likely going to move some big names and if they do, will they need to replace them? Will there be holes to fill on the roster? That’s where someone like Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo come in. And, that’s why the Flames are getting trade calls calls to see if they are interested.
The Flames have reportedly received inquiries about both players. Fueled by the recent trade of Nikita Zadorov, agents for Barrie and DeAngelo have targeted the Flames who might have potential room for another defenseman. However, LeBrun emphasized that, for the time being, Calgary is not in a rush to make additional moves.
The Flames’ current strategy appears patient, especially regarding trades that could Chris Tanev and/or Noah Hanifin. Despite significant interest from other teams, GM Craig Conroy wants to get the best deal. The team intends to observe its performance and let the market dynamics evolve concerning the two defensemen. As a result, the Flames, it seems, aren’t compelled to fill roster gaps unless Tanev and Hanifin are traded. Only then, after the potential departure of these players alters the landscape, would it prompt a need for another defenseman.
Flames Not in a Rush to Solve Other Team’s or Player’s Problems
The uncertainty surrounding the roster dynamics makes it challenging for Calgary to assess their requirements for the remainder of the season. Whether Tanev and Hanifin stay or leave, and the specifics of any potential trade return, will influence the Flames’ decision on acquiring additional defensive assets. Acquiring these pieces now only means that Calgary may have to flip them again ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. That could be worth doing if there’s a hole to fill and the cost to acquire someone like Barrie is extremely low.
For Barrie, the focus is on seizing the right opportunity. Barrie is reportedly seeking a destination where he can play more significant minutes. His goal is to showcase his skills as a pending free agent and finish strong. Doing so could secure him another contract. As the Flames navigate the evolving trade landscape, the situation remains fluid.
Next: Devils a Possible Fit for Tyson Barrie Trade
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Evan Bouchard’s Point Streak Key Factor in Oilers Success
Evan Bouchard's offensive explosion is a big reason the Edmonton Oilers have won six...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 4 hours ago
Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve With Fractured Jaw
Boone Jenner sustained a fractured jaw in the team's recent win over the St....
-
New Jersey Devils/ 4 hours ago
Devils Being Linked as Possible Fit for Tyson Barrie Trade
The New Jersey Devils are looking to upgrade their defense with a trade and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 18 hours ago
Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List
TSN's Trade Bait Rankings List includes three players from the Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Two NHL Blue Line Quarterbacks on Trade Market: Who Moves First?
Both Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo are on the trade block but it's not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Delay Campbell Call-Up, Holland Reveals Plan for Goalie
The Edmonton Oilers had a plan for Jack Campbell. It has since changed, but...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Woll Down With Injury: Keefe Says Woll To Miss Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Jospeh Woll went down with an injury on Thursday night...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Says There’s Pushback to Big Maple Leafs Trade Rumor
It is now being said that initial reports involving a link between the Flyers...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Sabres Said to Be “Sniffing Around” on Canadiens Goaltender
There are reports that the Buffalo Sabres are "Sniffing Around" on Canadiens goaltender Jake...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Amid Trade Buzz, Oilers Loan Broberg to AHL and Recall Gleason
Philip Broberg isn't getting a chance to play in Edmonton and that isn't likely...
Pingback: Flames Getting Calls to Buy Multiple Defensemen on Trade Market Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey