Flames Getting Calls to Buy Multiple Defensemen on Trade Market

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun provided insights on the Calgary Flames’ stance regarding bringing in and move out defensemen this season. The team is likely going to move some big names and if they do, will they need to replace them? Will there be holes to fill on the roster? That’s where someone like Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo come in. And, that’s why the Flames are getting trade calls calls to see if they are interested.

The Flames have reportedly received inquiries about both players. Fueled by the recent trade of Nikita Zadorov, agents for Barrie and DeAngelo have targeted the Flames who might have potential room for another defenseman. However, LeBrun emphasized that, for the time being, Calgary is not in a rush to make additional moves.

Could Tyson Barrie or Tony DeAngelo wind up in Calgary?

The Flames’ current strategy appears patient, especially regarding trades that could Chris Tanev and/or Noah Hanifin. Despite significant interest from other teams, GM Craig Conroy wants to get the best deal. The team intends to observe its performance and let the market dynamics evolve concerning the two defensemen. As a result, the Flames, it seems, aren’t compelled to fill roster gaps unless Tanev and Hanifin are traded. Only then, after the potential departure of these players alters the landscape, would it prompt a need for another defenseman.

Flames Not in a Rush to Solve Other Team’s or Player’s Problems

The uncertainty surrounding the roster dynamics makes it challenging for Calgary to assess their requirements for the remainder of the season. Whether Tanev and Hanifin stay or leave, and the specifics of any potential trade return, will influence the Flames’ decision on acquiring additional defensive assets. Acquiring these pieces now only means that Calgary may have to flip them again ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. That could be worth doing if there’s a hole to fill and the cost to acquire someone like Barrie is extremely low.

For Barrie, the focus is on seizing the right opportunity. Barrie is reportedly seeking a destination where he can play more significant minutes. His goal is to showcase his skills as a pending free agent and finish strong. Doing so could secure him another contract. As the Flames navigate the evolving trade landscape, the situation remains fluid.

