Cryptic Rumors Surface Regarding Stars and DeBoer
Rumors are surfacing of significant changes in Dallas, with Pete DeBoer on the hot seat following his handling of the Stars’ playoff run.
Dallas Stars rumors are circulating, and speculation suggests that there could be some significant changes this summer, with some of the NHL’s leading insiders sharing cryptic messages and posts on social media on Monday. At the very least, it sounds like head coach Pete Deboer is in hot water.
👀.#HockeyX pic.twitter.com/y1ctivbvPS— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 3, 2025
Kevin Weekes was among those who hinted that something might be coming, while others took a less ominous approach in their news reporting. Weekes posted a photo of the Stars’ arena, even though the team is not in the Stanley Cup Final.
Meanwhile, the organization is facing a complex offseason with limited cap space of around $5 million, with key decisions looming. Speculation about trading Jason Robertson popped up on Monday afternoon as did mention of Mason Marchment potentially being on radar of the Vancouver Canucks.
Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene, both UFAs, want to stay, but contracts are tricky.
The biggest storyline is the potential tensions between coach Pete DeBoer and goalie Jake Oettinger. DeBoer pulled Oettinger in Game 5 after just two goals, then called him out in the media for his lack of success, despite the team being a big part of the problem. It was later learned DeBoer hadn’t spoken with Oettinger since that game.
Is DeBoer On The Hot Seat in Dallas? Have The Players Turned?
“Noise out of Dallas re: Pete DeBoer. Per multiple sources, players are not pleased with how he handled several situations during the WCF, along with post Gm5 & exit media remarks. Told players voiced concerns during internal exit interviews. DeBoer has 1yr left on his contract.”
Sean Shapiro wrote, “You can debate the pull one way or the other. But it was Pete DeBoer’s second decision, to not find time to even talk with Jake Oettinger before meeting the media Saturday, that could eventually doom his time in Dallas. “
Oettinger was extremely professional when he spoke with the media, calling the whole experience something he would learn from. The coach didn’t treat him with the same level of respect. Now, it sounds like teammates have taken Oettinger’s side in all of this, and DeBoer could be in hot water.
