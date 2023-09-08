Notable Change In Negotiating Positions for Hellebuyck and Jets

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently shed light on the uncertain future of Winnipeg Jets’ star goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, and the team’s concerns about key players nearing the end of their contracts. During a recent discussion on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman hinted at the possibility of Hellebuyck remaining with the Jets as the summer progresses. In fact, Friedman is hinting the narrative between the two parties has almost completely shifted from Hellebuyck wanting to be traded, to the goaltender is open to hearing the team out. “I’ve just been told, that the word on Hellebuyck is, he has an open mind and he’s prepared to just listen to what they’re thinking.”

Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg Jets NHL 2

According to Friedman, he received information suggesting that Hellebuyck is keeping an open mind and is willing to listen to what the organization has in mind for him. This newfound openness from Hellebuyck could be a positive sign for the Jets, who undoubtedly value the presence of their star netminder.

In a broader context, Friedman addressed a recurring issue within the Jets’ organization concerning communication with players whose contracts are expiring. He spoke to a former Jets player who expressed that the stars on the team have a desire for more transparency from the organization and management regarding their team plans. The Jets have been notably tight-lipped about such matters, leaving players, including prominent figures like Hellebuyck, uncertain about the team’s strategies to improve. Hellebuyck is hoping to get a better understanding of where the team is going and how he fits into their plans.

While discussions and negotiations are still pending, it’s evident that the door to Hellebuyck’s potential continued tenure with the Jets remains open. This signifies ongoing dialogue between the player and the organization to chart a path forward.

What Is the Latest on the Jets and Scheifele?

Regarding another key player, Mark Scheifele, Friedman admitted that there is less available information. However, he hinted at the Jets’ concerns about potentially trading a center and the subsequent impact on their lineup down the middle. Scheifele’s role in the team’s plans, much like Hellebuyck’s, remains an evolving narrative to watch as the NHL offseason progresses.

As the summer unfolds, Jets fans and NHL enthusiasts alike will be keenly following these developments, hoping for clarity regarding the future of these star players and the team’s strategy moving forward.

