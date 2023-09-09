The Winnipeg Jets have been facing significant speculation regarding the contract extensions of key players Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele as they enter the final year of their contracts. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared insights on the situation during the latest 32 Thoughts podcast and he offered up an interesting bit of information in relation to a potential Mark Scheifele trade.

While there has been more clarity regarding Hellebuyck’s willingness to engage in contract discussions with the Jets’ management and listen to their long-term plans, the status of Scheifele’s contract remains less clear. The organization is concerned about trading a center like Scheifele, which would leave them thin down the middle. Centers are highly valued in the NHL, and the Jets have relied on players like Pierre-Luc Dubois and Scheifele in that role.

Specifically, Friedman noted that he didn’t know exactly where things sat with the Jets and Scheifele, but he said the one thing he does know is that the organization was hoping Pierre-Luc Dubois and Scheifele would be their centers of the future. He noted, “I have heard that they’ve kind of indicated if they go from Dubois and Scheifele to no Dubois and Scheifele, they’d better make sure if they’re making that trade they get a replacement.”

General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff indicated plans to meet with both Hellebuyck and Scheifele during training camp to continue contract negotiations. Despite changes to the team’s roster, including trading Dubois and buying out Blake Wheeler, having Hellebuyck and Scheifele on board would bolster the Jets’ chances of making the playoffs. If Scheifele goes, they need someone else to immediately step in and take his place.

As for whether that replacement would come via the trade that would send Scheifele elsewhere, or in a subsequent move, that part is unclear.

The Players Want to Know the Gameplan in Winnipeg

Friedman mentioned that both players have expressed a desire for greater transparency from the management regarding their future with the team. If they’re going to convince Scheifele to stay, like Hellebuyck, he probably wants to know who else the team is bringing in and what they intend to do in terms of a rebuild, a retool, or making roster additions.

As of now, there is an expectation that both players will be part of the team’s roster when the regular season begins, regardless of whether contract extensions have been finalized. The Jets are eager to secure the futures of these key players and maintain a competitive edge in the NHL.

