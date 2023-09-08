In a momentous announcement, the Chicago Blackhawks have revealed their decision to retire the iconic No. 7 jersey worn by longtime defenseman Chris Chelios. This historic event is scheduled to take place on February 25, 2024, during a highly anticipated match against Chelios’ former team, the Detroit Red Wings. The announcement came as a surprise during a Pearl Jam concert, where renowned musician Eddie Vedder unveiled the retirement plan.

This gesture marks the seventh number to be retired in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks, joining the esteemed ranks of other legendary players, including Glenn Hall (No. 1), Keith Magnuson and Pierre Pilote (No. 3), Bobby Hull (No. 9), Denis Savard (No. 18), Stan Mikita (No. 21), and Tony Esposito (No. 35). “We are entering a new era of Blackhawks hockey on the ice, but the importance of honoring past members of this organization is, and always will be a priority,” Blackhawks chairman Danny Wirtz said in a statement. “Chris Chelios represents not only the Blackhawks but, given his roots here, the city of Chicago.”

Chelios, a Chicago native, was born and raised in the city, fostering deep roots within the community. He initially pursued his hockey dreams in Saskatchewan before returning to the Midwest to attend the University of Wisconsin. In 1983, Chelios turned pro with the Montreal Canadiens, embarking on a remarkable 26-season career in the NHL.

Over his NHL career, he’s won three Stanley Cup championships and three Norris Trophies. As a Blackhawk in the 1990s, he reached the pinnacle of his performance, surpassing the 70-point mark twice and earning two of his three Norris Trophies. His contributions to the franchise remain indelible, ranking fourth in Blackhawks history for a defenseman with 395 assists and 487 points, while his 92 goals and 664 games played place him fifth. He also served as the team captain from 1995-99.

Chelios Absolutely Deserves to Be in the Rafters With the Chicago Greats

A true hockey legend, Chelios earned his rightful place in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013, entering the hallowed halls in his very first year of eligibility. This retirement ceremony not only honors his outstanding on-ice achievements but also underscores his enduring legacy within the Chicago Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago itself.

Chelios embodies the spirit of the Blackhawks and the heart of Chicago, making this jersey retirement an unforgettable moment in the team’s storied history.

