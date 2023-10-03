Connor Bedard Off-Ice Media Skill Rivaling On-Ice Brilliance

In the world of professional hockey, 18-year-old Connor Bedard is making waves not just with his exceptional on-ice skills but also with his lighthearted and witty interactions with the media. Recently, after a preseason loss to the Detroit Red Wings, Bedard humorously remarked when asked about how it felt to lose by that kind of margin, “I was thrilled.” While effectively pointing out that the question was a bit rhetorical, his response showcased both his playful attitude even in the face of defeat and his ability to handle the media early in his NHL career.

Sure, it was a preseason game, but a loss is a loss.

“I was thrilled.”



—Connor Bedard’s tongue-in-cheek response to how he felt losing 6-1 to the Red Wings, despite it being preseason game#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/mnzJ6Oq045 — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) October 3, 2023

This isn’t the first time he’s charmed the media; during a previous preseason game, he extended his time on the ice, leading to a game-winning assist. When questioned about it, his response, “I like hockey,” reflected his genuine passion for the sport and his willingness to take what was probably a loaded question and shoot it down almost immediately.

While perhaps not as odd as asking a competitive hockey player how he felt about losing, it was a strange question considering he was trying to help the Blackhawks win a game in overtime and he ended up getting an assist on the game-winner. That member of the media was probably poking to see if Bedard was confident enough this early into his NHL career to essentially shake off his coach and do what he thought was needed to win a game.

The answer is clearly yes, even though he technically didn’t shake off his coach. And, if you were to ask head coach Luke Richardson, he probably takes no issue with it and wants Bedard to do what he feels is best. If he can win the game, go for it. You need to let star players do star things.

“i like hockey” – Connor Bedard pic.twitter.com/ljbHXty9ME — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 29, 2023

The best part about the response was that Bedar didn’t blink. He didn’t hesitate. He didn’t show consideration for how it might be taken. He answered the question with the most natural response he could think of. He wants to play and he wants to play in the biggest situations. What’s wrong with that?

Bedard Is Quickly Becoming a Media-Savvy Pro

Despite his young age, Bedard’s candidness and sense of humor have endeared him to fans and media alike. Unlike many rookies who might opt for safe, cliché responses, Bedard isn’t afraid to be himself. His carefree approach, combined with his extraordinary talent, is setting him apart as a rising star in the NHL.

What’s notable is that Bedard hasn’t even played a regular-season NHL game yet, but he’s already making a name for himself not just for his skills on the ice but also for his refreshing authenticity off it. Fans and journalists alike are beginning to appreciate his playful spirit, making him not just a talent to watch but also a personality to enjoy in the world of professional hockey. As the season progresses, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Bedard, both for his incredible performance and his entertaining interactions with the media.

