Could Bruins Trade Grzelcyk, Are the Blackhawks Interested?

In the NHL trade market spotlight, Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy has unveiled a wave of interest surrounding Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. Insights from an NHL scout indicate that multiple NHL teams are captivated by Grzelcyk’s skills, especially given his standout performances alongside promising young prospects like Mason Lohrei. Murphy argues that if players like Lohrei keep advancing, the Bruins can afford to move a player like Grzelcyk in a deal that would free up much-needed cap space.

According to the scout Murphy spoke to, the Chicago Blackhawks have emerged as a potential contender, drawn in by Grzelcyk’s proficiency as a left-shot defenseman, a position they seek to reinforce. He noted, “I don’t really know about [Derek] Forbort, but I can tell you that teams are interested in Grzelcyk,” the scout told BHN. “Maybe Donny [Sweeney] should ring up Kyle [Davidson] again in Chicago? Grzelcyk is better than any left-shot D they have now, and they have cap space. He could be great on their powerplay.”

The scout’s perspective sheds light on Chicago’s enthusiasm, hinting at a potential trade scenario. Underlining Grzelcyk’s potential impact on Chicago’s gameplay, the Blackhawks have made moves to improve their team this offseason.

What Will The Bruins Elect to Do?

As the Bruins’ young talents, including Lohrei and Matthew Poitras, press for roster spots, General Manager Don Sweeney faces a pivotal decision. The emergence of these promising players might prompt Sweeney to explore trade options, potentially freeing up valuable cap space for strategic moves.

With Grzelcyk’s prowess catching the eye of rival teams, the trade market buzzes with anticipation. As the NHL season unfolds, the fate of players like Grzelcyk on an already busy Bruins team could be an intriguing storyline to watch. Murphy asks, “Could the Bruins face three former teammates (Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall, and Grzelcyk) in their season opener against the Blackhawks on Oct. 11?” If so, a trade would need to take place over the next couple of days.

