Flyers Eating Cal Petersen Salary in Minors, Waive Netminder

In what some might categorize as a surprising move considering the cost associated with the decision, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Cal Petersen was among the 13 players placed on waivers by NHL teams on Tuesday. Petersen, acquired this summer in the Ivan Provorov trade was perhaps viewed in Philadelphia as a player that might have an opportunity to fight for an NHL job, but apparently, that is not the case.
The Flyers provided him with an equal opportunity during camp and preseason. Camp observers noted he was the weakest among the three potential backups and was outperformed by our 19-year-old draft pick in drills.
Acquiring Peterson and his $5 million salary with his contract only to waive him and pay him to sit in the minors seems like an intriguing decision. The newly-acquired Flyers netminder faced a significant challenge in re-establishing himself as an NHL goaltender, but early signs were that it seemed like the team was investing in him and ready to let him fight for a backup role. But, his recent struggles, and the fact the Flyers have Carter Hart, Sam Ersson, and Felix Sandström, made him an unlikely candidate to secure a spot on the Flyers’ roster.
It’s unlikely that any other team will consider grabbing Petersen off of waivers. His substantial cap hit of $5 million makes him an unattractive prospect for other teams, making it probable that he would start the season in Lehigh Valley with the Flyers’ AHL affiliate.
13 Players on Waivers in the NHL
This decision adds Petersen to a list of players placed on waivers, including Alec Regula, Daniel Renouf, Anthony Richard, Reilly Walsh, and Parker Wotherspoon from the Boston Bruins, Seth Griffith from the Edmonton Oilers, Erik Källgren from the New Jersey Devils, and Jacob Bernard-Docker, Matthew Highmore, Jacob Larsson, and Egor Sokolov from the Ottawa Senators. The Flyers’ move signifies a strategic choice based on their roster needs, leaving Petersen to navigate his path back to the NHL through the AHL.
