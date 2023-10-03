Journalist Throws Stuart Skinner’s Name Into Huge Oilers Trade

In the upcoming NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers are facing a confluence of circumstances that might pave the way for a significant blockbuster trade. As pointed out by Allan Mitchell of The Athetlic, there are three things that seem to suggest the environment is just right and a player like Connor Hellebuyck might be the target.

Firstly, General Manager Ken Holland is heading into what is likely his final season with the team, intensifying the pressure to secure a coveted Stanley Cup victory, crucial for both the organization and Holland’s legacy. Secondly, despite being strong contenders, the team grapples with significant issues across various positions, from goaltending to right-hand defense, right-wing scoring depth, and the fourth-line center/penalty kill roles. Lastly, there are promising young players on the roster whose potential contributions have yet to be fully realized, making them viable trade assets.

Mitchell points out that Holland is renowned for making substantial moves, especially at the trade deadline, and is known for being a proactive seeker of top talent. There is no name bigger and available at this year’s deadline than Connor Hellebuyck. As the season progresses, opportunities for trades could emerge, especially considering that teams in contention now might not be later, expanding the pool of available talent. That could, and likely will, include the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck reportedly declined a short-term offer, hinting at potential trade or free agency plans.

While Mitchell identified a few potential targets for the Oilers, — including Brett Pesce, Shane Pinto, Daniel Sprong, Jake Evans, and Travis Konecny — Hellebuyck is the big fish that Mitchell seemed to think was the primary target. He writes, “It’s a massive swing in quality and goaltending could be the target at the deadline. Hellebuyck will cost the moon but Edmonton will have a run at him if there’s a need.”

Currently on an expiring contract, he stands out as a formidable option. With a stellar save percentage of .920 last season, he could significantly bolster the Oilers’ goaltending, making him a desirable but expensive acquisition.

What Would It Cost the Oilers?

Any trade for Hellebuyck would necessitate considerable sacrifices, potentially involving draft picks, including first-round selections, and promising young players like Philip Broberg and Raphael Lavoie. Coupled with Edmonton’s salary cap constraints, these trade scenarios appear challenging, pushing the boundaries of feasibility.

Mitchell then throws in the name Stuart Skinner to round out the deal, even though throwing in Skinner’s name to any trade is the last thing Holland should do. Mitchell then asks if it is worth contemplating giving up significant assets such as first-round picks, Stuart Skinner, Dylan Holloway, or Philip Broberg to secure the services of players like Hellebuyck.

Acquiring a player of Hellebuyck’s caliber early in the season would undoubtedly be a bold move that could tip the scales in favor of the Oilers, potentially reshaping their fortunes as they pursue their Stanley Cup dreams. At the same time, there’s no guarantee he stays past the end of this season.

