The Carolina Hurricanes have taken a significant step in sending a message about their lackluster goaltending by placing goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers Saturday. Signaling their dissatisfaction with his recent performance, Raanta, who has struggled this season with a 3.61 GAA and an .854 SV%, faced a particularly challenging game against Nashville, allowing six goals in an overtime loss.

The #Canes have placed goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers.



In 14 games this season he has produced a record of 6-5-1 with a 3.61 goals against average (GAA) and an .854 save percentage (SV%). pic.twitter.com/dXA8w1hH5O — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 16, 2023

If Raanta clears waivers, the Hurricanes have the option to assign him to the AHL. However, Carolina lacks an AHL affiliate, requiring potential collaboration with another NHL team for a player loan to their AHL affiliate. Instead, speculation is that this might be the signs that a trade is coming.

That would be an intriguing development. Raanta’s recent dip in performance is viewed as an anomaly, considering his historically above-average goaltending. Priced at a reasonable $1.5 million cap hit, he becomes an attractive proposition for teams seeking goaltending depth.

Antti Raanta Hurricanes goalie

So too, Montreal, Columbus, Buffalo, and Detroit are all currently carrying three goalies. It will be interesting to see how Raanta being on waivers changes anything for these teams.

Is This a Precursor to a Trade?

Pierre LeBrun tweeted, “Hurricanes will likely be in the trade market for a goalie eventually but nothing appears imminent at the moment.” Still, the possibility of a trade looms. There are many clubs looking for options in net. Among them, teams like the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils are among the more active teams trying to improve their situation.

The Oilers, in need of a backup goaltender, emerge as potential suitors. While Raanta’s cap hit aligns with their financial constraints, concerns arise about his recent statistics not being a clear upgrade over current backup Calvin Pickard. Raanta’s .854 save percentage this season contrasts sharply with his past performance in Carolina, where he boasted a .910 save percentage and a 2.23 goals-against average in the 2022-23 season.

The Oilers face a decision about whether to take on Raanta, essentially a cost-free option, considering the possibility of fitting him into their cap space, especially with Jack Campbell in the minors.

Next: Canadiens Considering Trade of David Savard Ahead of Deadline