Skinner Takes Accountability After Oilers’ Tough Loss to Tampa

The Edmonton Oilers faced a challenging 7-4 defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with goaltender Stuart Skinner taking responsibility for the outcome. Despite a remarkable seven-game winning streak and the team’s overall strong performance, Skinner acknowledged that a few goals against Tampa Bay were on him.

Skinner, known for his stand-up goaltending style and strong character, didn’t shy away from shouldering the blame. “I don’t think anybody in this room should be upset except for me, to be honest. I ended up kinda losing us the game,” stated Skinner. “That’s something I’ll take on and be better for it,” he added. While the Oilers controlled the play for significant stretches, Tampa Bay’s formidable goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy, made crucial saves, stopping 50 of 54 shots.

The game was undeniably entertaining, but the Oilers will be disappointed with the result. Skinner, recognizing his role as a goalie, vowed to learn from the mistakes and move forward. “You learn from your mistakes, and you move on,” he emphasized. “This is only going to make me better.”

Skinner Isn’t the Problem, Goalie Management Is

Despite Skinner’s accountability, it’s crucial to note that he is not the problem for the Oilers. The bigger concern lies in game management and the workload on Skinner. The fact that he’s practically playing every game, leaving no room for error in his development as a y relatively inexperienced goalie, raises questions about the team’s overall goaltending strategy.

But, there may be little they can do without a legitimate backup. Calvin Pickard is the backup right now and while he played well in his last start, the Oilers are clearly concerned about how much he plays. If Edmonton isn’t going to give Pickard a couple of starts, it’s only a matter of time before Skinner tires.

How Do The Oilers Solve This Problem?

The Oilers’ goaltending situation has been a topic of discussion, with critics pointing out that Skinner’s demanding schedule is not conducive to his growth. The responsibility, it seems, falls on the shoulders of the GM, who has reportedly been searching for a goalie for the past two months with no tangible results.

Stuart Skinner Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa

As the Oilers grapple with the aftermath of a tough loss, the focus turns to addressing the goaltending dynamics to ensure Skinner’s development and the team’s overall success. He’s likely to play on Saturday versus Florida. And, the resilience shown so far in his career means it shouldn’t be a concern to give him an opportunity to win back his confidence. By Skinner acknowledging his role in the defeat suggests he’ll be fine. That said, a strategic adjustment in game management and the goaltending lineup may be necessary for the Oilers moving forward.

