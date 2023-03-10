Chuck Fletcher Fired by Flyers, Daniel Briere Takes Over

Chuck Fletcher has been fired as the Philadelphia Flyers General Manager and President, with Daniel Briere taking over on an interim basis, according to multiple reports on Friday. Dave Scott, Chairman of Comcast Spectacor and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers, issued the following statement:



“The Philadelphia Flyers organization has always been defined by grit, determination, and a standard of excellence. Over the past several seasons, our team simply has not lived up to that standard, so today, we will begin to chart a new path forward under a new leadership structure for Hockey Operations.” He added that they wish Fletcher all the best and feel confident that Brier is well-suited to take over. Scott added:

“Flyers fans deserve a better team than what they’ve seen on the ice over the past few seasons, and a clear plan to return this team to Stanley Cup contention. We know that this will be a multi-year process, and we are committed to doing it right, because we want to put this franchise on a path toward winning the Stanley Cup, period.

OFFICIAL: The Flyers have released Chuck Fletcher from his duties as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. Daniel Brière, currently serving as Special Assistant to the General Manager, has been named Interim General Manager. https://t.co/xALLfVcFnh — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 10, 2023

While the comments suggest the Flyers will be doing a full rebuild, as of now, the team will not be firing head coach John Tortorella this season. But, Anthony San Fillipo writes, “I’m told an even bigger change is coming at season’s end as the franchise looks to fill “several roles.””

Fletcher is being held responsible for a number of poor organizational decisions. Among them, not trading JVR, also, the club offered second-line center Kevin Hayes a seven-year, $7.14MM AAV contract in the summer of 2019 and is now looking to trade him. The Flyers also acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis from the Nashville Predators and took on his full $6.2 million AAV contract running through the 2026-27 season. Ellis has played just four games for the Flyers due to injury. Fletcher traded a top draft pick in Nolan Patrick to make the deal possible. The team also brought in the often-injured Cam Atkinson and traded for, then signed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from the Buffalo Sabres.

Chuck Fletcher Daniel Briere Flyers

The jury is still out on how it will be perceived that he hired controversial head coach John Tortorella.

Fletcher’s five-year run will rank among the worst runs in GM history and it was time the Flyers moved on. He was appointed to the position on December 3, 2018, succeeding Ron Hextall, who himself is having a rough go of things as the current GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fletcher has had a long career in hockey management, including stints with the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers.

Next: Maple Leafs’ Jake McCabe: What Does He Add to the Team?