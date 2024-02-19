2 Trade Destinations for Seattle Kraken Forward Jordan Eberle

The Seattle Kraken may find themselves on the outside looking into the postseason, and could become sellers at this season’s trade deadline. One player who could find himself traded is Jordan Eberle. He has proven to be a solid playoff performer and could end up being a good rental addition for any team that brings him in. As such, it would be easy to speculate about a few trade destinations.
This season, Eberle has scored 10 goals and added 20 assists for 30 points through 50 games. In 990 career games, Eberle has scored 292 goals and added 396 assists for 688 points.
Here are two potential fits for Eberle at the 2024 Trade Deadline. This isn’t to say these teams would be the only ones interested or are interested at all, but they could make sense.
Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers have been a solid team this season and could be looking for rental additions heading into the postseason. They had a solid 2022-23 season making it to the Stanley Cup Final, before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. They shocked the world after defeating the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs. The Bruins had over 60 wins,
Adding Eberle would not only bolster their lineup, but he could be the playoff performer in the bottom-six forward group that the Panthers were missing last season deep in the playoffs. They have the assets to make a deal work, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they took a run at him.
New York Islanders
Eberle used to play with the New York Islanders, who have been rather underwhelming over the past several seasons. They are poised to prove everyone wrong this season and could use a familiar face. They currently sit four points out of a playoff spot, but with 28 games remaining, the Isles have plenty of time to climb into the postseason.
The Islanders chose to hire Patrick Roy as their new head coach earlier this season and have been playing much better hockey ever since, and they’re hoping he can help them get back to the postseason.
Eberle is a 33-year-old longtime NHL veteran and could be a welcomed addition to either of these two teams. While the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vancouver Canucks could also be good fits for Eberle, these two Eastern Conference American teams make some sense in a trade before the deadline, and both teams have the assets to make a deal work.
