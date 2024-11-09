Canadiens at Maple Leafs: Three Things Fans Should Watch For

The Montreal Canadiens hope to halt their slide as they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in Toronto. Despite Montreal’s five-game losing streak, head coach Martin St. Louis believes his team is showing the right intentions, but they’ve yet to see the payoff on the scoreboard. Montreal has struggled to build momentum after a season-opening 1-0 win over the Maple Leafs, with just three wins since.

Meanwhile, Toronto has found a groove without their star, Auston Matthews, sidelined by an upper-body injury. The Maple Leafs have won games without him, showing surprising strength on special teams, scoring five power-play goals in two games. Toronto’s captain, John Tavares, and winger Mitch Marner have stepped up to help carry the team offensively, each putting in standout performances against Detroit in their 3-1 win on Friday. Because the game is back-to-back, Maple Leafs fans should expect Joseph Woll to start the game for Toronto.

Three Things Fans of Both Teams Should Watch For

What to Watch One: Montreal’s Fight to End the Streak

The Canadiens are frustrated but motivated to turn their season around. Look for Montreal to come out aggressively and pressure Toronto early, especially after coach St. Louis praised their recent play as “engaged” and “hard-working.” Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans are two players to watch as they look to spark the offense and set the tone.

What to Watch Two: The Maple Leafs’ Power Play Surge Is Upon Us

After struggling on the power play earlier this season, Toronto has found new life on special teams. As noted, they’ve scored five times with the man advantage over the last two games. Montreal’s penalty kill will be tested, and Toronto’s Marner and Tavares will likely be in the middle of the action, especially with Matthews still out of the lineup.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs

What to Watch Three: The Tavares-Marner Duo Is Leading the Charge

With Matthews out, the Maple Leafs have relied on their former captain (Tavares) and their playmaker (Marner) to lead the offense. They have. Tavares is coming off a two-goal game, and Marner is on a seven-game point streak. Both have shown consistent leadership. Keep an eye on them as they work to keep Toronto’s winning streak alive.

Bold Game Prediction: Toronto Edges Montreal 4-2 (Domi Scores)

Toronto might have the advantage with the Maple Leafs showing strong special teams play and Montreal struggling to find the back of the net. Expect Tavares and Marner to continue leading the way for a Maple Leafs victory. My bold prediction is that Max Domi will score his first goal of the season tonight.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs and Canadiens?

The Maple Leafs will complete their homestand on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators. They hope to have Matthews back in the lineup. The Canadiens will return home to host the New York Rangers, looking to regroup and secure their first win in six games.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Unintended Advice Will Solve Oilers’ Power Play Woes