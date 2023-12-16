Chychrun Shares Gruesome Photo Explaining Viral Video

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun took an unexpected stroll down the wrong tunnel on Friday night, joining the Dallas Stars team during intermission. Social media erupted with humorous speculation about Chychrun trading himself to the Dallas Stars, adding a light-hearted twist to the incident. Clearly, that’s not what was going on. A photo posted by Chychrun on Saturday afternoon explained everything.

But, Chychrun has set the record straight on social media Saturday as he posted a photo of him walking down the tunnel beside another photo of a gash in his face that required some repairs. The Dallas Stars were the medical team assigned to help him with the cut, so he went to their room, not his own team’s.

He wrote in a post, “For those wondering…. I was told to meet the Stars team doc at their room for some repairs. Thanks for the laughs this morning.”

** Warning, the following image isn’t terrible, but it’s a bit nasty. It’s not necessarily something everyone will want to see.

Jakob Chychrun deep cut

For those wondering… I was told to meet the Stars team doc at their room for some repairs. Thanks for the laughs this morning ???? pic.twitter.com/ETkkQzEnUy — Jakob Chychrun (@j_chychrun7) December 16, 2023

Obviously, like a lot of people did when the saw video of him walking with the Stars to their dressing room. He got a kick out of the reactions online. He was not so fed up with the Senators that he just decided to join the other team. Chychrun wasn’t just taking a short cut to get to the same locker room. He actually had a legitimate injury that required immediate attention.

