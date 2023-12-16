Chychrun Shares Gruesome Photo Explaining Viral Video

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun took an unexpected stroll down the wrong tunnel on Friday night, joining the Dallas Stars team during intermission. Social media erupted with humorous speculation about Chychrun trading himself to the Dallas Stars, adding a light-hearted twist to the incident. Clearly, that’s not what was going on. A photo posted by Chychrun on Saturday afternoon explained everything.
But, Chychrun has set the record straight on social media Saturday as he posted a photo of him walking down the tunnel beside another photo of a gash in his face that required some repairs. The Dallas Stars were the medical team assigned to help him with the cut, so he went to their room, not his own team’s.
He wrote in a post, “For those wondering…. I was told to meet the Stars team doc at their room for some repairs. Thanks for the laughs this morning.”
** Warning, the following image isn’t terrible, but it’s a bit nasty. It’s not necessarily something everyone will want to see.
Obviously, like a lot of people did when the saw video of him walking with the Stars to their dressing room. He got a kick out of the reactions online. He was not so fed up with the Senators that he just decided to join the other team. Chychrun wasn’t just taking a short cut to get to the same locker room. He actually had a legitimate injury that required immediate attention.
Next: Canadiens Considering Trade of David Savard Ahead of Deadline
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers’ GM Reveals Trade Plans Ahead of Upcoming NHL Deadline
Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland hints a trade plan, emphasizing strategic moves in the...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Trade Talk On Coyotes’ Karel Vejmelka Picks Up, 2 Teams Linked
According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Karel Vejmelka is attracting attention from multiple teams...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 hours ago
Antti Raanta Placed on Waivers By Hurricanes, Oilers Among Fits
The Carolina Hurricanes placed goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers Saturday. A few teams look...
-
Dallas Stars/ 5 hours ago
Chychrun Shares Gruesome Photo Explaining Viral Video
Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun explains why a video of him going to the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 6 hours ago
Canadiens Considering Trade of David Savard Ahead of Deadline
David Savard, a veteran defenseman with experience could fetch significant return as Montreal looks...
-
New York Islanders/ 1 day ago
Multiple Teams Interested in Returning Zach Parise
Zach Parise, 39, aims for an NHL return, drawing interest from teams eyeing Stanley...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs’ Ryan Reaves Suffers Awkward Injury
Toronto forward Ryan Reaves faces a significant setback after a game collision and subsequent...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Skinner Takes Accountability After Oilers’ Tough Loss to Tampa
Stuart Skinner takes blame for Oilers' loss but isn't the problem; questions arise over...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Split with O’Hearn Comes as Wild Investigate Front Office Issues
It is being reported that the split between the Minnesota Wild and assistant GM...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Panel Says Elias Lindholm Playing Like He Wants a Trade
Reports are Elias Lindholm is more intent on approving a trade out of Calgary...
Pingback: Phil Kessel Drops Hint Regarding His Immediate NHL Future
Pingback: Phil Kessel Drops Hint Regarding His Immediate NHL Future – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com
Pingback: Phil Kessel Drops Hint Regarding His Immediate NHL Future - Click Sports News
Pingback: Phil Kessel Drops Hint Regarding His Immediate NHL Future - TD Sports X