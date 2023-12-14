Canada Names Final Roster for 2024 World Junior Championship

Hockey Canada’s management group has unveiled the 22-player roster set to represent the country at the upcoming 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden. The roster comprises 12 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders, showcasing a mix of seasoned and emerging talent.
Forwards
|PLAYER
|AGE
|CURRENT TEAM
|Owen Beck
|19
|Peterborough (OHL)
|Nate Danielson
|19
|Brandon (WHL)
|Macklin Celebrini
|17
|Boston University (NCAA)
|Matthew Wood
|18
|UConn (NCAA)
|Carson Rehkopf
|18
|Kitchener (OHL)
|Owen Allard
|19
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|Jordan Dumais
|19
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|Matthew Savoie
|19
|Wenatchee (WHL)
|Easton Cowan
|18
|London (OHL)
|Conor Geekie
|19
|Wenatchee (WHL)
|Brayden Yager
|18
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
Defense
|PLAYER
|AGE
|CURRENT TEAM
|Tristan Luneau
|19
|Anaheim (NHL)
|Jake Furlong
|19
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|Noah Warren
|19
|Victoriaville (QMJHL)
|Oliver Bonk
|18
|London (OHL)
|Tanner Molendyk
|18
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|Maveric Lamoureux
|19
|Drumondville (QMJHL)
|Denton Mateychuk
|19
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
Goalies
|PLAYER
|AGE
|CURRENT TEAM
|Scott Ratzlaff
|18
|Seattle (WHL)
|Mathis Rousseau
|19
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|Samuel St. Hilaire
|19
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
The final roster boasts a dynamic lineup that includes returning player Owen Beck, along with promising forwards like Macklin Celebrini, Conor Geekie, and Matthew Savoie. On the defensive end, notable names include Oliver Bonk, Denton Mateychuk, and Tanner Molendyk of the Nashville Predators. In the goaltending department, Scott Ratzlaff, Mathis Rousseau, and Samuel St-Hilaire round out the trio.
Where and When To Watch The World Juniors
This talented group is set to compete in Gothenburg from December 26 to January 5, 2024, aiming to uphold Canada’s strong tradition in international junior hockey. With a well-balanced mix of experience and emerging skill, the team is poised to make a significant impact on the global stage. Canada will take on Switzerland in pre-tournament action on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9:00am.
Tom
December 13, 2023 at 8:21 pm
Where can we see all the teams and the schedule?