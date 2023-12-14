Connect with us

Canada Names Final Roster for 2024 World Junior Championship

Hockey Canada’s management group has unveiled the 22-player roster set to represent the country at the upcoming 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden. The roster comprises 12 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders, showcasing a mix of seasoned and emerging talent.

2024 World Juniors roster Team Canada

Forwards

PLAYERAGECURRENT TEAM
Owen Beck19Peterborough (OHL)
Nate Danielson19Brandon (WHL)
Macklin Celebrini17Boston University (NCAA)
Matthew Wood18UConn (NCAA)
Carson Rehkopf18Kitchener (OHL)
Owen Allard19Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Jordan Dumais19Halifax (QMJHL)
Matthew Savoie19Wenatchee (WHL)
Easton Cowan18London (OHL)
Conor Geekie19Wenatchee (WHL)
Brayden Yager18Moose Jaw (WHL)

Defense

PLAYERAGECURRENT TEAM
Tristan Luneau19Anaheim (NHL)
Jake Furlong19Halifax (QMJHL)
Noah Warren19Victoriaville (QMJHL)
Oliver Bonk18London (OHL)
Tanner Molendyk18Saskatoon (WHL)
Maveric Lamoureux19Drumondville (QMJHL)
Denton Mateychuk19Moose Jaw (WHL)

Goalies

PLAYERAGECURRENT TEAM
Scott Ratzlaff18Seattle (WHL)
Mathis Rousseau19Halifax (QMJHL)
Samuel St. Hilaire19Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

The final roster boasts a dynamic lineup that includes returning player Owen Beck, along with promising forwards like Macklin Celebrini, Conor Geekie, and Matthew Savoie. On the defensive end, notable names include Oliver Bonk, Denton Mateychuk, and Tanner Molendyk of the Nashville Predators. In the goaltending department, Scott Ratzlaff, Mathis Rousseau, and Samuel St-Hilaire round out the trio.

Where and When To Watch The World Juniors

This talented group is set to compete in Gothenburg from December 26 to January 5, 2024, aiming to uphold Canada’s strong tradition in international junior hockey. With a well-balanced mix of experience and emerging skill, the team is poised to make a significant impact on the global stage. Canada will take on Switzerland in pre-tournament action on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9:00am.

