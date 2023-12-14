Canada Names Final Roster for 2024 World Junior Championship

Hockey Canada’s management group has unveiled the 22-player roster set to represent the country at the upcoming 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden. The roster comprises 12 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders, showcasing a mix of seasoned and emerging talent.

2024 World Juniors roster Team Canada

Forwards

PLAYER AGE CURRENT TEAM Owen Beck 19 Peterborough (OHL) Nate Danielson 19 Brandon (WHL) Macklin Celebrini 17 Boston University (NCAA) Matthew Wood 18 UConn (NCAA) Carson Rehkopf 18 Kitchener (OHL) Owen Allard 19 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Jordan Dumais 19 Halifax (QMJHL) Matthew Savoie 19 Wenatchee (WHL) Easton Cowan 18 London (OHL) Conor Geekie 19 Wenatchee (WHL) Brayden Yager 18 Moose Jaw (WHL)

Defense

PLAYER AGE CURRENT TEAM Tristan Luneau 19 Anaheim (NHL) Jake Furlong 19 Halifax (QMJHL) Noah Warren 19 Victoriaville (QMJHL) Oliver Bonk 18 London (OHL) Tanner Molendyk 18 Saskatoon (WHL) Maveric Lamoureux 19 Drumondville (QMJHL) Denton Mateychuk 19 Moose Jaw (WHL)

Goalies

PLAYER AGE CURRENT TEAM Scott Ratzlaff 18 Seattle (WHL) Mathis Rousseau 19 Halifax (QMJHL) Samuel St. Hilaire 19 Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

The final roster boasts a dynamic lineup that includes returning player Owen Beck, along with promising forwards like Macklin Celebrini, Conor Geekie, and Matthew Savoie. On the defensive end, notable names include Oliver Bonk, Denton Mateychuk, and Tanner Molendyk of the Nashville Predators. In the goaltending department, Scott Ratzlaff, Mathis Rousseau, and Samuel St-Hilaire round out the trio.

Where and When To Watch The World Juniors

This talented group is set to compete in Gothenburg from December 26 to January 5, 2024, aiming to uphold Canada’s strong tradition in international junior hockey. With a well-balanced mix of experience and emerging skill, the team is poised to make a significant impact on the global stage. Canada will take on Switzerland in pre-tournament action on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9:00am.

Next: Can Leafs’ Cowan and Minten Make Team Canada’s World Juniors?