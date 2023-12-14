Flames Panel Says Elias Lindholm Playing Like He Wants a Trade

Most eyes in Calgary are focused on Chris Tanev, the assumption being that it won’t be long before the defenseman is traded. Perhaps the focus is on the wrong pending UFA as the panel over at Flames Nation believes signs are pointing to Elias Lindholm looking for way out. Noting that they believe the forward is playing like he wants a trade, it’s simply a matter of finding Lindholm a deal he can sign off on.

The boys think Elias Lindholm is playing like he wants out of Calgary.



Do you see it the same way?



During a discussion about how badly Lindholm appears to want out, it sounds like his situation has changed when it comes to his contract. Once believed to be ready to sign with the Flames if they came up to his contract ask, it was said, it appears that his priority is leaving town rather than securing a lucrative contract. “He looks like he’s more intent about getting out of town than he is cashing in on a big contract.” The response was, “He would be happy if there was a trade offer he could put his stamp of approval on.”

If Lindholm doesn’t want to be there or has informed the Flames that the money isn’t the issue now, it’s only a matter of time before GM Craig Conroy tries to find a taker. The challenge lies in identifying a contending team willing to offer assets or a contract extension that aligns with Lindholm’s preferences. There has been chatter the Boston Bruins are interested, but there is nothing concrete there.

It’s Not Lindholm’s Current Contract That Poses The Issue

Finding a contender willing to absorb his current contract shouldn’t be too difficult. Lindholm makes $4.85 million this season. It’s the deal he wants next that might created issues. Will another team commit to another eight years? That might prove to be a considerable hurdle.

Much of this might depend on the team that is trading for him. If Lindholm finds a home that he wants to be in and is willing to come down on his ask, there might be a fit. If he’s stuck on the $9 million per season, says the panel, he could be waiting for a while.

