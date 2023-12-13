The Boston Bruins have taken a notable step to find a new home for defenseman Jakub Zbořil. The team placed him on waivers Wednesday. Chris Johnston of The Athletic was first to report the news, but this is not an indication of contract termination. Instead, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff clarifies the defenseman is looking for a change. The Bruins are responding to Zbořil’s request, exploring potential interest from other organizations willing to pick up his contract.
Drafted 13th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Zbořil was part of the infamous 2015 draft that saw the team go off the board on multiple occasions. He signed a three-year entry-level contract soon after, and made his NHL debut in the 2018-19 season. Subsequently, he spent time in the minors with the AHL affiliate Providence Bruins. Currently in Year 2 of a two-year, $1,137,500 cap hit deal, Zbořil is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Zbořil’s journey also included a loan to Czech Extraliga club HC Kometa Brno in September 2020 during the NHL season hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following this, he and the Bruins agreed on a two-year, $1.45 million contract extension.
But, it appears he’s not happy with where he’s at with the organization. It is likely the Bruins explored a trade first. Waivers is now the last resort, essentially trying to give him away for free.
Could the Bruins Be Left With Only First-Rounder From that 2015 Draft?
If claimed off waivers, Zbořil’s departure would leave Jake DeBrusk as the sole remaining player from the Bruins’ trio of 2015 first-round selections. The 26-year-old defenseman, while playing 76 games for the Bruins since his NHL debut in November 2018, has struggled to secure a consistent role beyond that of Boston’s seventh defenseman. He contributed one goal, 15 assists, 16 points, and 135 shots on goal during his tenure.
DeBrusk has turned out to be a solid addition, but the Bruins left Kyle Connor, Mat Barzal and Thomas Chabot on the table when they made their selections. Had they drafted those three players instead, it is mindboggling to imagine how good they could have been.
