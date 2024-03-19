While limited in his starts until recently, Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf has been impressive between the pipes. Before the team’s previous three games, Wolf started in only eight NHL games. Over those past three games, he has been a star, posting two wins with over 25 saves in each win. He lost to the Washington Capitals but put up a decent outing with 28 saves. In no uncertain terms, he has proven why he has had so much hype surrounding him. The Flames fans are ecstatic that they are finally getting to watch him consistently in the NHL.
Is It Dustin Wolf’s Time?
Some are wondering if Wolf’s time to stay in the NHL has come. With Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar still under contract next year, Craig Conroy has a difficult decision to make this off-season. There is no reason for this team to run with three goaltenders next season. After winning the 2023 AHL MVP award, Wolf is ready for a bigger role.
Wolf is also a restricted free agent after this season. How long is he willing to re-sign for with potentially three NHL-caliber goalies on the team?
Rookie Surge in Calgary
The Flames have had their fair share of exciting play from rookies this season. With performances from Connor Zary, Matthew Coronato, Wolf, and Martin Pospisil the future looks bright in Calgary. As the year is coming to a close, it seems the Calgary Flames will rely on these rookies more next season.
With a second straight season of potentially missing the playoffs, the Flames will look to play the young guns as much as possible. This way they can develop their play at a good pace. It will be interesting to see if other rookies could debut with the Calgary Flames shortly.
Up Next: Maple Leafs Announce Setback in Mitch Marner’s Injury Recovery
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 hours ago
Calgary Flames Goaltender Dustin Wolf Is On The Rise
Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf has arrived. His past three games have proved what...
-
News/ 1 day ago
Wayne Simmonds Signs One-Day Deal with Flyers, Set to Retire
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that Wayne Simmonds has signed a one-day contract with...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
American Hockey Legend Immortalized: Mike Modano Gets Statue
The Dallas Stars honored arguably one of the greatest American-born players of all time...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Why Weren’t These 5 Players Traded at the 2024 Deadline?
A handful of notable players didn't up moving near or at the 2024 NHL...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Pick Progressing: David Reinbacher Prospect Update
David Reinbacher is one of the Montreal Canadiens' top prospects. He was an off-the-board...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Will the Edmonton Oilers Catch Up to the Vancouver Canucks?
With less than 20 games left in the season the race for first is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Can Oilers’ Hyman Hit an Epic Feat on Homestand or vs. Maple Leafs?
Zach Hyman is having a career year. Can he reach 50 Goals on the...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 4 days ago
Odd Market Hurdle Almost Squashed Tyler Toffoli to Jets Trade
The Winnipeg Jets almost didn't land Tyler Toffoli at this season's NHL Trade Deadline....
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Two Last-Minute Deals Explain Maple Leafs Deadline Day Moves
The Toronto Maple Leafs made a couple of moves on trade deadline day and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Can Connor Brown Be for the Oilers What Pisani Was in 2006?
Taking a closer look at depth players on the Edmonton Oilers who could have...