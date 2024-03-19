Calgary Flames Goaltender Dustin Wolf Is On The Rise

While limited in his starts until recently, Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf has been impressive between the pipes. Before the team’s previous three games, Wolf started in only eight NHL games. Over those past three games, he has been a star, posting two wins with over 25 saves in each win. He lost to the Washington Capitals but put up a decent outing with 28 saves. In no uncertain terms, he has proven why he has had so much hype surrounding him. The Flames fans are ecstatic that they are finally getting to watch him consistently in the NHL.

Calgary Flames Dustin Wolf

Is It Dustin Wolf’s Time?

Some are wondering if Wolf’s time to stay in the NHL has come. With Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar still under contract next year, Craig Conroy has a difficult decision to make this off-season. There is no reason for this team to run with three goaltenders next season. After winning the 2023 AHL MVP award, Wolf is ready for a bigger role.

Wolf is also a restricted free agent after this season. How long is he willing to re-sign for with potentially three NHL-caliber goalies on the team?

Rookie Surge in Calgary

The Flames have had their fair share of exciting play from rookies this season. With performances from Connor Zary, Matthew Coronato, Wolf, and Martin Pospisil the future looks bright in Calgary. As the year is coming to a close, it seems the Calgary Flames will rely on these rookies more next season.

With a second straight season of potentially missing the playoffs, the Flames will look to play the young guns as much as possible. This way they can develop their play at a good pace. It will be interesting to see if other rookies could debut with the Calgary Flames shortly.

