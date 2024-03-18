Wayne Simmonds Signs One-Day Deal with Flyers, Set to Retire

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that former NHL forward Wayne Simmonds has signed a one-day contract with the team and announced his retirement. Philadelphia will honor Simmonds and his family before their April 13 game against the New Jersey Devils. They’ve also sent messages and made statements as a consummate Flyer and a pretty good NHL power forward is set to retire from the game.
“It’s hard to describe my emotions on a day like this, but one of my very first thoughts as I look back is my life in Philadelphia and playing for the Flyers. Taking the ice in a Flyers sweater is a special feeling and it’s one that I’m truly proud of. The history of this franchise and the standard of being a Flyer that was set is unique and one that I hold in the highest regard. Perhaps the biggest reason for that is the way the fans embrace this team. It was a thrill to play for you all these years, and you mean so much to me.”
He thanked Chairman & CEO of Comcast Spectacor Dan Hilferty, Flyers President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones, and General Manager Danny Briere for allowing him to have this day and for the fans for their support. “It is a privilege to congratulate Wayne on his retirement from the NHL and I look forward to celebrating his career on April 13 with our great fans,” said Briere. “He was an excellent teammate, a leader in the locker room and a class act for the Philadelphia community. He had such passion for this city and team that it was an honor to witness it all and play alongside him.”
Simmonds Was the Consumate Flyer and Had a Great NHL Career
Simmonds amassed a total of 526 career points (263 goals, 263 assists) throughout his 15-season tenure in the NHL, spanning 1,037 regular season games. His journey saw him don the jerseys of various teams including the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and Toronto Maple Leafs from 2008 to 2023. But, his most successful seasons came as a member of the Flyers. It’s where he spent most of his career and had five straight seasons of more than 20 goals each. He had two seasons with over 30.
In postseason play, he contributed 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) across 53 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances. Notably, he reached a significant milestone by playing his 1,000th NHL regular season game on March 5, 2022, while with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (61st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.
Next: American Hockey Legend Immortalized: Mike Modano Gets Statue
More News
-
News/ 9 hours ago
Wayne Simmonds Signs One-Day Deal with Flyers, Set to Retire
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that Wayne Simmonds has signed a one-day contract with...
-
Dallas Stars/ 1 day ago
American Hockey Legend Immortalized: Mike Modano Gets Statue
The Dallas Stars honored arguably one of the greatest American-born players of all time...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Why Weren’t These 5 Players Traded at the 2024 Deadline?
A handful of notable players didn't up moving near or at the 2024 NHL...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Pick Progressing: David Reinbacher Prospect Update
David Reinbacher is one of the Montreal Canadiens' top prospects. He was an off-the-board...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Will the Edmonton Oilers Catch Up to the Vancouver Canucks?
With less than 20 games left in the season the race for first is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Can Oilers’ Hyman Hit an Epic Feat on Homestand or vs. Maple Leafs?
Zach Hyman is having a career year. Can he reach 50 Goals on the...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 3 days ago
Odd Market Hurdle Almost Squashed Tyler Toffoli to Jets Trade
The Winnipeg Jets almost didn't land Tyler Toffoli at this season's NHL Trade Deadline....
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Two Last-Minute Deals Explain Maple Leafs Deadline Day Moves
The Toronto Maple Leafs made a couple of moves on trade deadline day and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Can Connor Brown Be for the Oilers What Pisani Was in 2006?
Taking a closer look at depth players on the Edmonton Oilers who could have...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 days ago
Corey Perry Settles Contract Termination Dispute With Blackhawks
Edmonton Oilers' forward Corey Perry has settled his dispute with the Chicago Blackhawks over...