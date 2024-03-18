Wayne Simmonds Signs One-Day Deal with Flyers, Set to Retire

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that former NHL forward Wayne Simmonds has signed a one-day contract with the team and announced his retirement. Philadelphia will honor Simmonds and his family before their April 13 game against the New Jersey Devils. They’ve also sent messages and made statements as a consummate Flyer and a pretty good NHL power forward is set to retire from the game.

Simmonds said in a statement:

“It’s hard to describe my emotions on a day like this, but one of my very first thoughts as I look back is my life in Philadelphia and playing for the Flyers. Taking the ice in a Flyers sweater is a special feeling and it’s one that I’m truly proud of. The history of this franchise and the standard of being a Flyer that was set is unique and one that I hold in the highest regard. Perhaps the biggest reason for that is the way the fans embrace this team. It was a thrill to play for you all these years, and you mean so much to me.”

He thanked Chairman & CEO of Comcast Spectacor Dan Hilferty, Flyers President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones, and General Manager Danny Briere for allowing him to have this day and for the fans for their support. “It is a privilege to congratulate Wayne on his retirement from the NHL and I look forward to celebrating his career on April 13 with our great fans,” said Briere. “He was an excellent teammate, a leader in the locker room and a class act for the Philadelphia community. He had such passion for this city and team that it was an honor to witness it all and play alongside him.”

Simmonds Was the Consumate Flyer and Had a Great NHL Career

Simmonds amassed a total of 526 career points (263 goals, 263 assists) throughout his 15-season tenure in the NHL, spanning 1,037 regular season games. His journey saw him don the jerseys of various teams including the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and Toronto Maple Leafs from 2008 to 2023. But, his most successful seasons came as a member of the Flyers. It’s where he spent most of his career and had five straight seasons of more than 20 goals each. He had two seasons with over 30.

In postseason play, he contributed 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) across 53 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances. Notably, he reached a significant milestone by playing his 1,000th NHL regular season game on March 5, 2022, while with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (61st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.

